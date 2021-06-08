Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Local

Muizenberg beach gets all-clear after water results but Zandvlei remains closed

8 June 2021 12:19 PM
by Qama Qukula
The City of Cape Town says the results of the latest water samples taken along Muizenberg beach show that the water quality meets acceptable standards.
  • The City says officials will keep on monitoring the water quality at Muizenberg Beach after the Zandvlei contamination
  • Beachgoers are advised that the Zandvlei mouth may impact the water quality at Muizenberg beach from time to time
  • The Zandvlei waterbody remains closed to the public after sewage spills last month
Image: © Michael Turner/123rf.com

The City of Cape Town says the latest water samples taken from Muizenberg Beach are within the National Guidelines for recreational activities.

The City of Cape Town took water samples at several points along Muizenberg beach on Friday 28 May and issued an update on the water quality results last week Friday.

According to the municipality, the enterococci results for all five single samples from Muizenberg beach meet the global and national standards for coastal water quality monitoring.

"We will keep on monitoring the water quality as per the National Guidelines on our standard monitoring programme now that the individual results show a return to normal for this time of year", the City says.

RELATED: Water at Muizenberg back to 'normal' but we can never say it's 100% safe - CoCT

Although the water samples show 'normal' water quality, City officials have advised that the Zandvlei mouth may impact the water quality at Muizenberg beach from time to time when open to the sea.

The Zandvlei waterbody remains closed to the public after recent sewage spills that entered the vlei leading to high levels of E.Coli.

The City says it will only be reopened for public use once water quality tests confirm it is safe to use again.

Muizenberg beachgoers are still advised to swim or surf at least 150 meters from the Zandvlei mouth.

RELATED: Water at Muizenberg beach 'may still be impacted' by Zandvlei contamination




5 dead following shooting at Ceres taxi rank

8 June 2021 1:28 PM

Mandy Weiner gets the latest on a deadly shooting at a taxi rank in Ceres which has left five people dead.

Preparing to move overseas? Did you know you could lose your SA citizenship?

8 June 2021 12:12 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to immigration attorney Gary Eisenberg about SA citizenship rules and the DA's current High Court challenge.

Cape Town cops and homeless person help to deliver baby girl in Salt River

8 June 2021 11:26 AM

The City of Cape Town issued a statement describing how law enforcement officials helped a woman in labour to safely deliver her baby.

85-year-old former president FW De Klerk's cancer is reportedly worsening

8 June 2021 10:53 AM

De Kerk is suffering from mesothelioma and eNCA's Ronald Masinda reports from outside his Sea Point residence.

Independent probe dismisses almost all Robben Island Museum mismanagement claims

8 June 2021 8:59 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto speaks to Robben Island Museum Council chair Khensani Maluleke about the findings of an independent probe.

Will he, won't he? Rumours abound that Mkhize's resignation is imminent

8 June 2021 8:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Sethulego Matebesi about Dr Zweli Mkhize's rumoured imminent resignation over Digital Vibes scandal.

AGU probing criminal syndicates behind hijacking of Communicare buildings: CEO

8 June 2021 8:14 AM

CapeTalk Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Communicare CEO Anthea Houston about the latest social housing property targeted by invaders.

'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot'

7 June 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.

Cape Town artist Thania Petersen takes commuters on a journey with taxi art

7 June 2021 4:44 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to local artist Thania Petersen about her latest project bringing art into a minibus taxi.

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

7 June 2021 3:27 PM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

EWN Highlights

Elderly woman found dead, another escapes after rape ordeal during robbery

8 June 2021 1:18 PM

Modise: Removal of PP is something Parly must alone determine

8 June 2021 12:59 PM

Collision between minibus taxi and truck in Melkbosstrand claims 7 lives

8 June 2021 12:50 PM

