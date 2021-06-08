Muizenberg beach gets all-clear after water results but Zandvlei remains closed





The City says officials will keep on monitoring the water quality at Muizenberg Beach after the Zandvlei contamination

Beachgoers are advised that the Zandvlei mouth may impact the water quality at Muizenberg beach from time to time

The Zandvlei waterbody remains closed to the public after sewage spills last month

Image: © Michael Turner/123rf.com

The City of Cape Town says the latest water samples taken from Muizenberg Beach are within the National Guidelines for recreational activities.

The City of Cape Town took water samples at several points along Muizenberg beach on Friday 28 May and issued an update on the water quality results last week Friday.

According to the municipality, the enterococci results for all five single samples from Muizenberg beach meet the global and national standards for coastal water quality monitoring.

"We will keep on monitoring the water quality as per the National Guidelines on our standard monitoring programme now that the individual results show a return to normal for this time of year", the City says.

Although the water samples show 'normal' water quality, City officials have advised that the Zandvlei mouth may impact the water quality at Muizenberg beach from time to time when open to the sea.

The Zandvlei waterbody remains closed to the public after recent sewage spills that entered the vlei leading to high levels of E.Coli.

The City says it will only be reopened for public use once water quality tests confirm it is safe to use again.

Muizenberg beachgoers are still advised to swim or surf at least 150 meters from the Zandvlei mouth.

