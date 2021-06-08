5 dead following shooting at Ceres taxi rank





The hunt is on for three suspects following a shooting in Ceres that left five people dead on Tuesday.

Shots were fired at a taxi rank, leading police to suggest in the incident is connected to ongoing tensions within the taxi industry.

Four of the victims died at the scene, a fifth was pronounced dead in hospital.

The Standing committee on Arts and Culture's Reagen Allen says it is strongly suspected that the deceased were members of the Taxi Association.

[However]it would be premature at this stage to speculate exactly if this is taxi-related. Reagen Allen, Provincial chairperson - Standing committee on Arts and Culture

If it is taxi-related, it contributes to a very unsafe area for many of our commuters. Reagen Allen, Provincial chairperson - Standing committee on Arts and Culture

This type of criminality must be condemned in the strongest terms possible. Reagen Allen, Provincial chairperson - Standing committee on Arts and Culture

