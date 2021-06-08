5 dead following shooting at Ceres taxi rank
- Four people died on the scene, a fifth died later in hospital
- A police spokesperson has told EWN that the shooting could be linked to lingering tensions in the taxi industry
- Three suspect remain at large
The hunt is on for three suspects following a shooting in Ceres that left five people dead on Tuesday.
Shots were fired at a taxi rank, leading police to suggest in the incident is connected to ongoing tensions within the taxi industry.
Four of the victims died at the scene, a fifth was pronounced dead in hospital.
The Standing committee on Arts and Culture's Reagen Allen says it is strongly suspected that the deceased were members of the Taxi Association.
[However]it would be premature at this stage to speculate exactly if this is taxi-related.Reagen Allen, Provincial chairperson - Standing committee on Arts and Culture
If it is taxi-related, it contributes to a very unsafe area for many of our commuters.Reagen Allen, Provincial chairperson - Standing committee on Arts and Culture
This type of criminality must be condemned in the strongest terms possible.Reagen Allen, Provincial chairperson - Standing committee on Arts and Culture
#sapsWC Western Cape detectives probe murders as five killed in shooting at taxi rank in Ceres. Indications are that the shooting incident is taxi conflict related. #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp MEhttps://t.co/F9us8Z8xg5 pic.twitter.com/E7WqPjTLGr— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 8, 2021
RELATED:Taxi industry assures me its not involved in any criminality - WC Transport MEC
