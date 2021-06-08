Major global internet outage knocks well-known websites offline
Websites including CNN, the New York Times, Independent, and the site for the UK Government were returning errors and not working for users.
The cause was Fastly and its CDN (content distribution network), with the company later identifying the issue and applying a fix.
Fastly has updated its status page stating that the sites are slowly coming back online.
This affected the CDN service for all these websites. CDN stands for the content distribution network and is a key part of the internet infrastructure.
These cloud service companies run global networks of servers to improve the performance and availability of web services. CDNs act as proxy servers and cache some data as close to the end-user as possible, explains TechCrunch.
Twitter is abuzz as a number of well-known sites have returned as unavailable.
The outage was reported by a number of media organisations such as AP as well as users.
Websites across the internet show as unavailable. These include the New York Times, Bloomberg News, Reddit, and the U.K. government, after services from content-delivery network Fastly went down
Countless popular websites including Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, Stack Overflow, GitHub, gov.uk, Hulu, HBO Max, Quora, PayPal, Vimeo, Shopify, Stripe, and news outlets CNN, The Guardian, The New York Times, BBC and Financial Times are currently facing an outage.TechCrunch
Fastly, the CDN provider, is having a massive outage, resulting in Twitch, Pinterest, Reddit, The Guardian, and the FT returning 503 errors.https://t.co/parKGKwrSU— Matt 'TK' Taylor (@MattieTK) June 8, 2021
