Modise to court: Public Protector removal determined by National Assembly alone





Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is back in court to challenge the constitutionality of the National Assembly's impeachment rules

Mkhwebane has called into question National Speaker Thandi Modise's conduct when she granted the DA motion.

In March, MPs voted in favour of the DA motion to establish a parliamentary inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office

Speaker Thandi Modise has told the Western Cape High Court that the removal of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane must be decided by the National Assembly.

Mkhwebane has been challenging the constitutionality of the rules of the National Assembly that could lead to her impeachment.

Modise's legal counsel Andrew Breitenbach says the removal of a Public Protector or a head of a Chapter 9 institution is something the National Assembly alone must determine.

Breitenbach has argued that the National Assembly is constitutionally empowered to impeach Mkhwebane without the involvement of the courts, reports Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze.

Advocate Andrew Breitenbach, for the Speaker of Parliament, has been making representations. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Andrew Breitenbach has been telling the court that all Chapter 9 institutions are accountable to the National Assembly. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He says it's the National Assembly that is obliged to provide rules for grounds of impeachment and that no court should really... interfere with National Assembly business. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The case continues in the High Court and is expected to hear submissions from President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday afternoon.

You can also listen to Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos offer his analysis of the case below: