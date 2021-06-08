Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini 8 June 2021 8:43 PM
The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again Pippa Hudson speaks to Harry Mitsidis, 'the most travelled man in the world'. 8 June 2021 6:30 PM
5 dead following shooting at Ceres taxi rank Mandy Weiner gets the latest on a deadly shooting at a taxi rank in Ceres which has left five people dead. 8 June 2021 1:28 PM
View all Local
Modise to court: Public Protector removal determined by National Assembly alone Midday Report host Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness reporter Babalo Ndenze about Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's court chal... 8 June 2021 2:32 PM
85-year-old former president FW De Klerk's cancer is reportedly worsening De Kerk is suffering from mesothelioma and eNCA's Ronald Masinda reports from outside his Sea Point residence. 8 June 2021 10:53 AM
Will he, won't he? Rumours abound that Mkhize's resignation is imminent Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Sethulego Matebesi about Dr Zweli Mkhize's rumoured imminent resignation over Digital Vibes scandal. 8 June 2021 8:50 AM
View all Politics
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
The next step in FX risk management With the Absa Access Mobile app, businesses can manage their foreign exchange risk on the go, says Aphile Molefe of Absa CIB. 7 June 2021 8:03 PM
View all Business
Why companies need to create standard guidelines for working from home CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit facilitates a discussion about how working from home can complicate office rules. 8 June 2021 1:39 PM
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover". 7 June 2021 7:52 PM
[VIDEO] Gupta-linked Sharma and wife's Sandton mansion starred on Top Billing Lester Kiewit talks to CapeTalk digital content editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media in Barbs Wire. 7 June 2021 1:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats Larry the Cat chief mouser at No 10 Downing Street shared a fellow fluffy TikTokker's Caturday beats with food bowl accompaniment. 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful Xhosa rendition of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' The choir filmed this moving version of the hit song in gorgeous Cape Town. 5 June 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Major global internet outage knocks well-known websites offline Many sites went down globally, reportedly due to an outage at cloud service company Fastly, but are coming back online again. 8 June 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Africa
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 7 June 2021 7:17 PM
'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 7 June 2021 6:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery

8 June 2021 8:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Durban
North West
The Money Show
Service delivery
Pothole
Bruce Whitfield
Urbanisation
Municipal IQ
Karen Heese
Lichtenburg
cheese
clover
Clover SA
dairy industry
Queensburgh
cheese factory
Ditsobotla Municipality

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini

Dairy group Clover is spending R1.6 billion to move what is the country's biggest cheese factory from Lichtenburg in the North West, to Queensburgh near Durban.

The decision was forced because of the poor level of basic services provided by the Ditsobotla Local Municipality, says Clover.

123rf.com

Earlier this year, poultry producer Astral Foods took government to court over service delivery issues in the Lekwa (Standerton) Municipality in Mpumalanga.

RELATED: Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery

Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Karen Heese from Municipal IQ, which monitors and assesses "all of South Africa’s 257 municipalities".

Clover's decision to pull out of North West sends a strong message that the province needs to hear, she says.

It's actually spent a lot of time of late fighting against Kgetlengrivier residents who took control of water. Arguably, during that time they should have been wooing Clover.

Karen Heese, Economist - Municipal IQ

The very sad part, of course, is the 330 individuals who will be losing their jobs... For the local economy it's very serious and speaks quite poorly not only about the municipality but of the entire inter-governmental system that's meant to support the municipality.

Karen Heese, Economist - Municipal IQ

And all this because of "useless" municipalities, or is that too strong a term? asks Whitfield.

If we just look at service delivery the stats are very clear - about 30% of your expenditure (the little that there is) is irregular, unauthorised and fruitless... It is a very dysfunctional place, by all accounts.

Karen Heese, Economist - Municipal IQ

Potholes aren't the issue - there actually just aren't roads to have potholes in!

Karen Heese, Economist - Municipal IQ

There's raw sewerage, electricity and water are intermittent, so it's an unacceptable environment not only for businesses to operate but people to live.

Karen Heese, Economist - Municipal IQ

There's a particularly dysfunctional case in that municipality where you have two mayors, neither of whom is willing to step aside for the other.

Karen Heese, Economist - Municipal IQ

Listen to Heese discuss how situations like these accelerate urbanisation and hollow out our secondary cities:




8 June 2021 8:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Durban
North West
The Money Show
Service delivery
Pothole
Bruce Whitfield
Urbanisation
Municipal IQ
Karen Heese
Lichtenburg
cheese
clover
Clover SA
dairy industry
Queensburgh
cheese factory
Ditsobotla Municipality

More from Business

Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers

8 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago

8 June 2021 7:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The next step in FX risk management

7 June 2021 8:03 PM

With the Absa Access Mobile app, businesses can manage their foreign exchange risk on the go, says Aphile Molefe of Absa CIB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!

7 June 2021 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coal miner Thungela Resources – spun from Anglo American – lists on JSE

7 June 2021 7:40 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews July Ndlovu, CEO at Thungela Resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff)

7 June 2021 7:17 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot'

7 June 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated'

7 June 2021 6:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit

7 June 2021 5:26 PM

Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have your say on City of Cape Town's outdoor advertising by-law

7 June 2021 8:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mark Double, from the City’s Environmental Management Department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again

8 June 2021 6:30 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Harry Mitsidis, 'the most travelled man in the world'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5 dead following shooting at Ceres taxi rank

8 June 2021 1:28 PM

Mandy Weiner gets the latest on a deadly shooting at a taxi rank in Ceres which has left five people dead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Muizenberg beach gets all-clear after water results but Zandvlei remains closed

8 June 2021 12:19 PM

The City of Cape Town says the results of the latest water samples taken along Muizenberg beach show that the water quality meets acceptable standards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Preparing to move overseas? Did you know you could lose your SA citizenship?

8 June 2021 12:12 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to immigration attorney Gary Eisenberg about SA citizenship rules and the DA's current High Court challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town cops and homeless person help to deliver baby girl in Salt River

8 June 2021 11:26 AM

The City of Cape Town issued a statement describing how law enforcement officials helped a woman in labour to safely deliver her baby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

85-year-old former president FW De Klerk's cancer is reportedly worsening

8 June 2021 10:53 AM

De Kerk is suffering from mesothelioma and eNCA's Ronald Masinda reports from outside his Sea Point residence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Independent probe dismisses almost all Robben Island Museum mismanagement claims

8 June 2021 8:59 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto speaks to Robben Island Museum Council chair Khensani Maluleke about the findings of an independent probe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will he, won't he? Rumours abound that Mkhize's resignation is imminent

8 June 2021 8:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Sethulego Matebesi about Dr Zweli Mkhize's rumoured imminent resignation over Digital Vibes scandal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AGU probing criminal syndicates behind hijacking of Communicare buildings: CEO

8 June 2021 8:14 AM

CapeTalk Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Communicare CEO Anthea Houston about the latest social housing property targeted by invaders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot'

7 June 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

AGU probing criminal syndicates behind hijacking of Communicare buildings: CEO

Local

Independent probe dismisses almost all Robben Island Museum mismanagement claims

Local

Cape Town cops and homeless person help to deliver baby girl in Salt River

Local

The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again

Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

Cosatu: Poor economic growth a reflection of govt, businesses’ slow pace

8 June 2021 8:04 PM

Claims that FW De Klerk’s health has worsened not true - foundation

8 June 2021 8:00 PM

Ramaphosa: No merit to Mkhwebane’s assertion of bias in her impeachment

8 June 2021 7:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA