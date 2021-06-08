Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers
Colonial Pipeline paid a $4.4 million (more than R59m) ransom on 7 May to the cyber criminals that took it offline.
The pipeline operator said at the time it carries 45% of the US East Coast's supply of diesel, petrol and jet fuel.
The hackers had encrypted Colonial's files and demanded the ransom be paid in Bitcoin.
They were identified as a Russia-based group called DarkSide.
RELATED: Cybercrime - no longer a virtual reality
The US Department of Justice has announced that its investigators managed to retrieve more than $2 million in cryptocurrency payments made by Colonial Pipeline.
Bruce Whitfield finds out what makes this kind of tracking possible from Farzam Ehsani, co-Founder and CEO of VALR.com.
An advantage of Bitcoin is that every single transaction ever made is actually visible on the public Bitcoin blockchain, says Ehsani.
Obviously, transactions take place between addresses. You can think of these addresses as strings of letters and numbers, so you don't necessarily know who is behind a particular address... but there is a record of every single transaction.Farzam Ehsani, Co-founder and CEO - VALR.com.
When regulators see that Bitcoin has been used to propagate illicit activity, they very often look to public blockchain... as you and I can... and they try to trace the flows of those coins.Farzam Ehsani, Co-founder and CEO - VALR.com.
There are more and more sophisticated tools that help law enforcement agencies as well as the exchangers like ourselves to make sure that we can understand, if someone leaves a little bit of a trail somewhere, that you can actually pick up what address belongs to which party if there's enough information that's left behind.Farzam Ehsani, Co-founder and CEO - VALR.com.
Some of the other cryptocurrencies are more difficult to trace at this point.
Ehsani also highlights the language used to describe that the ransom Bitcoins were "seized".
They say that they are in possession of 'a private key' for the Bitcoins under discussion.Farzam Ehsani, Co-founder and CEO - VALR.com.
Think about it like a P.O. box number for all to see... but the 'private key' is the actual key of the person that owns the P.O. box... to access what's inside the box.Farzam Ehsani, Co-founder and CEO - VALR.com.
The FBI said they are in possession of that private key and have therefore re-cloned the Bitcoin that was paid for that ransom.Farzam Ehsani, Co-founder and CEO - VALR.com.
Listen to Ehsani's explanation on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/peshkov/peshkov1903/peshkov190300086/118031824-hacker-using-abstract-bitcoin-interface-hacking-and-cryptocurrency-concept.jpg
More from Business
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwiniRead More
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago
Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts.Read More
The next step in FX risk management
With the Absa Access Mobile app, businesses can manage their foreign exchange risk on the go, says Aphile Molefe of Absa CIB.Read More
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".Read More
Coal miner Thungela Resources – spun from Anglo American – lists on JSE
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews July Ndlovu, CEO at Thungela Resources.Read More
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.Read More
'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More
'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.Read More
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit
Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised.Read More
More from World
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment
Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment.Read More
Major global internet outage knocks well-known websites offline
Many sites went down globally, reportedly due to an outage at cloud service company Fastly, but are coming back online again.Read More
Preparing to move overseas? Did you know you could lose your SA citizenship?
Lester Kiewit speaks to immigration attorney Gary Eisenberg about SA citizenship rules and the DA's current High Court challenge.Read More
New 'wonder drug' proven to slow progression of Alzheimer’s
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about a new drug proven to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.Read More
SA's Rooibos tea gets historic EU protection, joining the likes of Champagne
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to SA Rooibos Council chair Martin Bergh about the European Commission’s registration of Rooibos.Read More
[WATCH] Massive sinkhole swallows car in Jerusalem hospital carpark
Reuters shared a video of the Shaare Zadek Medical Centre parking lot collapsing.Read More
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners
Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy.Read More
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population
Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s.Read More
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)!
Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok pageRead More