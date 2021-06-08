The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again





Matsidis has travelled to all 193 countries recognised by the United Nations.

He's the founder of Nomad Mania, an online travel club where members record their achievements.

His favourite destinations include North Korea, Afghanistan and Iceland.

Harry Matsidis is regarded as the most travelled man in the world, having visited every single country on earth.

When he was 36 years old, Mitsidis travelled to Equatorial Guinea, the 193rd country on his list.

Mitsidis was born in 1972 in London, U.K. to a Greek father and a South African mother.

After working as a lecturer in sociology and business in four countries, he decided that exploring the world was rather his true calling.

I think it was about 2010 when I realised, this is what I want to be doing. I really want to be traveling as much as possible, and nothing else really has meaning for me, apart from travel. Harry Mitsidis - Founder of Nomad Mania

You don't just wake up one day and say, now I'm going to become a traveler. You start with an interest, you explore more, and then more and gradually I think it does become a bit of an addiction. Harry Mitsidis - Founder of Nomad Mania

Matsidis says he loved visiting every country, but really connected with a few.

I had always been attracted to Afghanistan, and I was not wrong. Fascinating culture. It's the only place where so many different looking people are all of the same nation. Harry Mitsidis - Founder of Nomad Mania

On the whole, I think I like going everywhere, and I would never reject a place. I think everywhere is interesting. And it's just up to you to be savvy enough to look at the good things, because people are interesting no matter where they are. Harry Mitsidis - Founder of Nomad Mania

Obviously some countries are more expensive than others. There's no cheap way to go to North Korea. There you've really got to book a tour, it's quite expensive. Harry Mitsidis - Founder of Nomad Mania

One of my favourite things when I arrive somewhere, if I've never been to a place is to just find a café, and just sit and observe. Look at the people, how they're interacting. Look at what things are going on around me. Savour the smells and all the goings on. Harry Mitsidis - Founder of Nomad Mania

Matsidis says the pandemic has made it difficult for eager travelers like him.

It has been very difficult. Obviously travel is a luxury in a way, anyway. And I realise this is a situation where people's livelihoods are at stake. It's a much greater thing than the idea of travel. But having said that, all of us who have dedicated their lives to it, found way to still be on the move. Harry Mitsidis - Founder of Nomad Mania

He says visiting Cape Town again is high on his list.

I'm going to tell you a secret and you're not going to believe it, but I haven't been to Cape Town since I was ten. So even though my mum's from there, and we all went back on the family trip in 1982, I haven't been back. I really feel guilty. I have been to South Africa quite a few times, but somehow I haven't been to Cape Town, so that really, really is a must given that my mom was born there. Harry Mitsidis - Founder of Nomad Mania