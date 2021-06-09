The Social Rundown: #NationalBabyShower





South Africa awoke to 10 bundles of joy yesterday as news broke of a Tembisa woman giving birth to 10 babies, setting a new world record.

Former politician Lindiwe Mazibuko took to Twitter to call for a #NationalBabyShower, and soon it began to trend nationwide.

Brands, businesses and individuals have all been rallying support in the form of goods and Rands for the family of 14, as mom and dad are said to have twins at home already.

In true South African style, there is a twist to the tale. Where are they?

The story is an exclusive from IOL.com, part of controversial businessman Iqbal Survé’s media empire which is largely funded by South African pensions. The story itself is written by Piet Rampedi, the new editor of the Pretoria News. He is perhaps best known as one of the bylines behind the now-retracted ‘SARS Rogue Unit’ stories.

This background matters because it is affecting many’s reaction to the news of mum Gosiame Thamara Sithole's record. Many automatically assume that Rampedi is making it all up, especially since national and local government cannot find the family.

Battle lines are now drawn, as probing the story is being seen as the so-called pro-Ramaphosa ‘#ThumaMinaMediaGroup’ trying to discredit a lone voice of truth. And just being mad at another faction getting the scoop.

This satirical post goes some way to describe the dynamic:

Piet is a reputable journalist and would never lie. This must be an attempt by all the Rupert owned media houses to discredit a hardworking black journalist. Hands off black excellence!! https://t.co/3wOufPTHXu — Thabiso M. Mahlape (@MahlapeThabiso) June 8, 2021

Piet Rampedi has promised a follow-up to the story. His followers cannot wait for detractors being made to eat their words.

Whatever does or doesn't happen, it appears there are real people involved and the commentariat would do well to remember that as they use it as a proxy for their usual battles.