Zero-alcohol driving limit won't require car insurance changes - expert





Zero-alcohol limit for drinking and driving kicks in at the end of June

Most short-term car insurance will not cover accidents if the driver is over the limit so no amendments required

The Department of Transport is confident that a zero-tolerance drunk driving regulation will be made into law in South Africa’s planned National Road Traffic Amendment Bill. The law is set to come into effect as early as this month - but how will it impact insurance claims?

Will this require insurance policies to be updated to reflect the new policy once it comes into effect?

The impact of this will be big. Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance

In the past, the blood alcohol limit was 0.05 grams per 100ml and anything over that would put a driver over the legal limit, and be guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol.

That left a grey area where people still went out and had a few beers, had a few glasses of wine, and still drove themselves home, and many times caught for being over the limit, having a transgression, and having that on your name. Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance

But that grey area will soon be a thing of the past.

Now the limit has been brought down to zero, supposedly from the end of this month, and that is going to have a big impact. Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance

Van Vuuren explains that most short-term insurance policies have a clause stating that if the driver is in an accident, and was over the legal alcohol limit, they do not have insurance cover for the damages.

So there is no need for an amendment of any insurance contract. Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance

If you drink alcohol and get behind the wheel you will be in contravention of the law and will be over the legal limit if tested.