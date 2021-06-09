Zero-alcohol driving limit won't require car insurance changes - expert
- Zero-alcohol limit for drinking and driving kicks in at the end of June
- Most short-term car insurance will not cover accidents if the driver is over the limit so no amendments required
The Department of Transport is confident that a zero-tolerance drunk driving regulation will be made into law in South Africa’s planned National Road Traffic Amendment Bill. The law is set to come into effect as early as this month - but how will it impact insurance claims?
Will this require insurance policies to be updated to reflect the new policy once it comes into effect?
The impact of this will be big.Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance
In the past, the blood alcohol limit was 0.05 grams per 100ml and anything over that would put a driver over the legal limit, and be guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol.
That left a grey area where people still went out and had a few beers, had a few glasses of wine, and still drove themselves home, and many times caught for being over the limit, having a transgression, and having that on your name.Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance
But that grey area will soon be a thing of the past.
Now the limit has been brought down to zero, supposedly from the end of this month, and that is going to have a big impact.Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance
Van Vuuren explains that most short-term insurance policies have a clause stating that if the driver is in an accident, and was over the legal alcohol limit, they do not have insurance cover for the damages.
So there is no need for an amendment of any insurance contract.Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance
If you drink alcohol and get behind the wheel you will be in contravention of the law and will be over the legal limit if tested.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/dolgachov/dolgachov1309/dolgachov130900901/22185021-transportation-and-vehicle-concept-man-drinking-alcohol-while-driving-the-car.jpg
More from Politics
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwiniRead More
Modise to court: Public Protector removal determined by National Assembly alone
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness reporter Babalo Ndenze about Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's court challenge.Read More
85-year-old former president FW De Klerk's cancer is reportedly worsening
De Kerk is suffering from mesothelioma and eNCA's Ronald Masinda reports from outside his Sea Point residence.Read More
Will he, won't he? Rumours abound that Mkhize's resignation is imminent
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Sethulego Matebesi about Dr Zweli Mkhize's rumoured imminent resignation over Digital Vibes scandal.Read More
'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More
JSC split on whether Hlophe should face impeachment - Karyn Maughan
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the JSC deliberations on Judge President John Hlophe’s fate.Read More
Luxury Gupta mansions and other assets seized, now what asks Mandy Wiener
Mandy Wiener asks attorney Willie Hofmeyr about the assets seized from the Guptas and their associates by the ID last week.Read More
[VIDEO] Gupta-linked Sharma and wife's Sandton mansion starred on Top Billing
Lester Kiewit talks to CapeTalk digital content editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media in Barbs Wire.Read More
'Koeberg Nuclear Plant is like an old car that simply can't be kept on the road'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hilton Trollip, a research fellow in energy at UCT’s Global Risk Governance Programme.Read More