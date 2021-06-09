Pet-friendly holiday accommodation offerings have spiked since Covid

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 16:20
Baxter on Show cancelations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lara Foot - Director and CEO at Baxter Theatre Centre
Today at 16:55
Apple issues 100 updates across all its platforms
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 17:45
Knysna Seahorse
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rio Button - Ocean Watch Correspondent at Roving Reporters
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini 8 June 2021 8:43 PM
5 dead following shooting at Ceres taxi rank Mandy Weiner gets the latest on a deadly shooting at a taxi rank in Ceres which has left five people dead. 8 June 2021 1:28 PM
Muizenberg beach gets all-clear after water results but Zandvlei remains closed The City of Cape Town says the results of the latest water samples taken along Muizenberg beach show that the water quality meets... 8 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Local
Zero-alcohol driving limit won't require car insurance changes - expert Refilwe Moloto talks to Wynand van Vuuren, Client experience partner at King Price Insurance. 9 June 2021 8:55 AM
Modise to court: Public Protector removal determined by National Assembly alone Midday Report host Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness reporter Babalo Ndenze about Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's court chal... 8 June 2021 2:32 PM
85-year-old former president FW De Klerk's cancer is reportedly worsening De Kerk is suffering from mesothelioma and eNCA's Ronald Masinda reports from outside his Sea Point residence. 8 June 2021 10:53 AM
View all Politics
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
The next step in FX risk management With the Absa Access Mobile app, businesses can manage their foreign exchange risk on the go, says Aphile Molefe of Absa CIB. 7 June 2021 8:03 PM
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover". 7 June 2021 7:52 PM
View all Business
Pet-friendly holiday accommodation offerings have spiked since Covid Refilwe Moloto talks to Sharyn Spicer about new innovations introduced to make your holiday stay pet-friendly. 9 June 2021 9:26 AM
DStv rolls out its streaming service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:39 PM
Why companies need to create standard guidelines for working from home CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit facilitates a discussion about how working from home can complicate office rules. 8 June 2021 1:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
DStv rolls out its streaming service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:39 PM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats Larry the Cat chief mouser at No 10 Downing Street shared a fellow fluffy TikTokker's Caturday beats with food bowl accompaniment. 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Major global internet outage knocks well-known websites offline Many sites went down globally, reportedly due to an outage at cloud service company Fastly, but are coming back online again. 8 June 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 7 June 2021 7:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Pet-friendly holiday accommodation offerings have spiked since Covid

9 June 2021 9:26 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Tourism
Dogs
Pets
holidays
Pet friendly accomodation

Refilwe Moloto talks to Sharyn Spicer about new innovations introduced to make your holiday stay pet-friendly.
  • Pet-friendly holiday accommodation is at an all-time high, says PetFriendly.co.za's Sharyn Spicer
  • The spike in working remotely has resulted in more city dwellers moving to countryside locations with WI-Fi to work for extended periods, and taking family and pets along
  • Many venues are providing facilities and services such as dog sitters, dog walkers, and pet menus

There has been a spike in demand for pet-friendly accommodation during the pandemic. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sharyn Spicer from PetFriendly.co.za which lists places of accommodation and restaurants which welcome your furry friends.

Spicer says she used to struggle to convince holiday accommodations to allow pets.

Now in 2021 particularly with the advent of Covid, we've seen a rapid rise in not only the demand for pet-friendly accommodation but the number of establishments that are allowing people to bring their pets.

Sharyn Spier - PetFriendly.co.za

What started out as something completely niche has now going completely mainstream.

Sharyn Spier - PetFriendly.co.za

She says almost all booking and accommodation websites offer a pet-friendly filter in the search function.

All the establishments on PetFriendly.com have been vetted to ensure that they will always allow pets.

Sharyn Spier - PetFriendly.co.za

She says with the onset of lockdown city dwellers, in particular, realised they could work remotely which meant exploring other venues, such as countryside locations, as long as there was WI-FI.

So if you are going to relocate to a country guesthouse for a couple of weeks to do some work, and have a change of scenery, it is more than likely you will want to take all your family members including your pets.

Sharyn Spier - PetFriendly.co.za

Some of the accommodations do charge an extra cleaning fee if you have had pets but it is a nominal amount, she says.

A lot of guesthouses are recognising that this is a really good marketing opportunity and they are starting to include amenities and facilities for pets - for example fencing the unit which is a priority for pet owners especially if they go out for the day.

Sharyn Spier - PetFriendly.co.za

Some are providing doggy menus or partnering with pet businesses and food delivery businesses, as well as pet-sitters, pet-walkers.

Sharyn Spier - PetFriendly.co.za

Some offer lists of places to walk dogs, restaurants that have doggy menus...becasue the demand for pet-friendly accommodation is at an all-time high.




9 June 2021 9:26 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Tourism
Dogs
Pets
holidays
Pet friendly accomodation

More from Lifestyle

Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT

8 June 2021 9:22 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers

8 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again

8 June 2021 6:30 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Harry Mitsidis, 'the most travelled man in the world'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DStv rolls out its streaming service

8 June 2021 2:39 PM

You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why companies need to create standard guidelines for working from home

8 June 2021 1:39 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit facilitates a discussion about how working from home can complicate office rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!

7 June 2021 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Gupta-linked Sharma and wife's Sandton mansion starred on Top Billing

7 June 2021 1:49 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to CapeTalk digital content editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media in Barbs Wire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You don't just transition one day, female to male, in a bubble says author

7 June 2021 1:04 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist and gender activist Robert Hamblin about his searing new memoir in her weekly bookclub segment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble

7 June 2021 12:33 PM

What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's beloved actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died

7 June 2021 10:31 AM

Artscape's Marlene Le Roux pays tribute to the multi-award-winning 66-year-old actress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africans shouldn't be fooled by Mkhize's special leave 'whitewash' - DA MP

Politics

The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again

Lifestyle Local

Cape Town cops and homeless person help to deliver baby girl in Salt River

Local

EWN Highlights

Plans in place to vaccinate 42k teachers once J&J jab approved - WC Health Dept

9 June 2021 10:15 AM

NPA eager for Estina dairy farm trial to get under way

9 June 2021 9:39 AM

Sahpra worried about J&J vaccine's shelf life as it waits for FDA approval

9 June 2021 9:20 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA