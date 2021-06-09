Pet-friendly holiday accommodation offerings have spiked since Covid





Pet-friendly holiday accommodation is at an all-time high, says PetFriendly.co.za's Sharyn Spicer

The spike in working remotely has resulted in more city dwellers moving to countryside locations with WI-Fi to work for extended periods, and taking family and pets along

Many venues are providing facilities and services such as dog sitters, dog walkers, and pet menus

There has been a spike in demand for pet-friendly accommodation during the pandemic. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sharyn Spicer from PetFriendly.co.za which lists places of accommodation and restaurants which welcome your furry friends.

Spicer says she used to struggle to convince holiday accommodations to allow pets.

Now in 2021 particularly with the advent of Covid, we've seen a rapid rise in not only the demand for pet-friendly accommodation but the number of establishments that are allowing people to bring their pets. Sharyn Spier - PetFriendly.co.za

What started out as something completely niche has now going completely mainstream. Sharyn Spier - PetFriendly.co.za

She says almost all booking and accommodation websites offer a pet-friendly filter in the search function.

All the establishments on PetFriendly.com have been vetted to ensure that they will always allow pets. Sharyn Spier - PetFriendly.co.za

She says with the onset of lockdown city dwellers, in particular, realised they could work remotely which meant exploring other venues, such as countryside locations, as long as there was WI-FI.

So if you are going to relocate to a country guesthouse for a couple of weeks to do some work, and have a change of scenery, it is more than likely you will want to take all your family members including your pets. Sharyn Spier - PetFriendly.co.za

Some of the accommodations do charge an extra cleaning fee if you have had pets but it is a nominal amount, she says.

A lot of guesthouses are recognising that this is a really good marketing opportunity and they are starting to include amenities and facilities for pets - for example fencing the unit which is a priority for pet owners especially if they go out for the day. Sharyn Spier - PetFriendly.co.za

Some are providing doggy menus or partnering with pet businesses and food delivery businesses, as well as pet-sitters, pet-walkers. Sharyn Spier - PetFriendly.co.za