Is SA the victim of an elaborate hoax? Fertility doc casts doubt on decuplets
- According to the Pretoria News Gosiame Sithole gave birth to seven boys and three girls
- But authorities neither the Gauteng Health Department nor Home Affairs seem to know anything about the births
- The hashtag #NationalBabyShower has been trending on Twitter since the news broke
Media organisations and government are scrambling to verify a story gripping the nation this week that suggests a woman from Pretoria has given birth to ten babies at once.
According to Pretoria News, Gosiame Thamara Sithole and her husband Tebogo Tsotetsi, recently welcomed their seven girls and three boys via c-section at a Gauteng hospital.
If true, the births would have broken a world record for most babies born at once.
But fertility expert Dr Johannes van Waart isn't convinced.
The first thing that struck me is that the Department of Health has said they don't know anything about this.Dr Johannes van Waart, Fertility specialist - Wijnland Fertility
He adds that most women only release one ovarian follicle each month, and in the case of twins they release two.
To release ten, he says would be very unusual.
To have ten babies naturally...I think is extremely unlikely and I would say is probably impossible without any kind of fertility treatmentDr Johannes van Waart, Fertility specialist - Wijnland Fertility
VIDEO 1.— Pretoria News (@pretorianews) June 9, 2021
Decuplets mother Gosiame Sithole and her husband, Teboho Tsotetsi on their first reaction when doctors told them about the 10 babies, and the unique pregnancy. #GuinnessWorldRecord #NationalBabyShower @IndyMediaSA @pietrampedi pic.twitter.com/op2By5nMMC
Within hours of the story breaking, social media was abuzz with memes, congratulations, and offers of support from big-name brands and #NationalBabyShower began trending on Twitter.
Tembisa 10 | Piet | Home Affairs | #NationalBabyShower 😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/oDlaadOMzC— Fo®tunate (@Fortunate__) June 9, 2021
'It's not fake news,' 702 caller says he knows parents of 10 babies & they exist
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rido/rido1706/rido170600007/80342274-pregnant-woman-and-her-african-husband-holding-hand-in-heart-shape-on-baby-bump-close-up-of-multieth.jpg
More from Local
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward"
Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year.Read More
[UPDATE] Eskom upgrades load shedding to Stage 4 until 10pm on Wednesday
Eskom has announced that Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 2pm until 10pm on Wednesday before reverting back to Stage 2.Read More
Protesters to march to Parly, picket outside SAPS stations in support of Vearey
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Michael Weeder about the pickets in support of sacked Western Cape detective head Jeremy Vearey.Read More
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwiniRead More
The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again
Pippa Hudson speaks to Harry Mitsidis, 'the most travelled man in the world'.Read More
5 dead following shooting at Ceres taxi rank
Mandy Weiner gets the latest on a deadly shooting at a taxi rank in Ceres which has left five people dead.Read More
Muizenberg beach gets all-clear after water results but Zandvlei remains closed
The City of Cape Town says the results of the latest water samples taken along Muizenberg beach show that the water quality meets acceptable standards.Read More
Preparing to move overseas? Did you know you could lose your SA citizenship?
Lester Kiewit speaks to immigration attorney Gary Eisenberg about SA citizenship rules and the DA's current High Court challenge.Read More
Cape Town cops and homeless person help to deliver baby girl in Salt River
The City of Cape Town issued a statement describing how law enforcement officials helped a woman in labour to safely deliver her baby.Read More