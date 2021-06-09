Is SA the victim of an elaborate hoax? Fertility doc casts doubt on decuplets





According to the Pretoria News Gosiame Sithole gave birth to seven boys and three girls

But authorities neither the Gauteng Health Department nor Home Affairs seem to know anything about the births

The hashtag #NationalBabyShower has been trending on Twitter since the news broke

Media organisations and government are scrambling to verify a story gripping the nation this week that suggests a woman from Pretoria has given birth to ten babies at once.

According to Pretoria News, Gosiame Thamara Sithole and her husband Tebogo Tsotetsi, recently welcomed their seven girls and three boys via c-section at a Gauteng hospital.

If true, the births would have broken a world record for most babies born at once.

But fertility expert Dr Johannes van Waart isn't convinced.

The first thing that struck me is that the Department of Health has said they don't know anything about this. Dr Johannes van Waart, Fertility specialist - Wijnland Fertility

He adds that most women only release one ovarian follicle each month, and in the case of twins they release two.

To release ten, he says would be very unusual.

To have ten babies naturally...I think is extremely unlikely and I would say is probably impossible without any kind of fertility treatment Dr Johannes van Waart, Fertility specialist - Wijnland Fertility

Decuplets mother Gosiame Sithole and her husband, Teboho Tsotetsi on their first reaction when doctors told them about the 10 babies, and the unique pregnancy. #GuinnessWorldRecord #NationalBabyShower @IndyMediaSA @pietrampedi pic.twitter.com/op2By5nMMC — Pretoria News (@pretorianews) June 9, 2021

Within hours of the story breaking, social media was abuzz with memes, congratulations, and offers of support from big-name brands and #NationalBabyShower began trending on Twitter.