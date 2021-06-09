Protesters to march to Parly, picket outside SAPS stations in support of Vearey





"Hands off our top cops" - Protesters plan to march to police stations and Parliament on Wednesday afternoon

The group of campaigners is opposed to the dismissal of former Western Cape head of detectives Jeremy Vearey

Protest organiser Rev Michael Weeder says the sacking of Jeremy Vearey is a symptom of a broader crisis with the SA Police Service

Protesters are expected to picket outside various police stations across the Western Cape on Wednesday in support of sacked Western Cape detective head Major-General Jeremy Vearey.

A group of campaigners will also march from the St George's Cathedral to Parliament at 1pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The protesters want justice for Vearey, who they claim is a victim of a broken police system.

The dismissal of Vearey has sparked a debate about the issue of politics and factionalism within the police force.

One of the protest organisers, Reverend Michael Weeder, Dean of St George's Cathedral, describes Vearey as one of the "prominent combatants" in the police's fight against gangsterism.

Rev Weeder says Vearey's removal, at a time when crime and criminal syndicates are rife, is a sinister move.

This far greater than Jeremy Vearey. It points to the underlying factors. Rev Michael Weeder, Dean of St George's Cathedral

We are in such a high state of criminality. At this point in time, to take Jeremy Vearey and his fellows out of the equation of crimefighting - which they have been very effective at doing - when Modack is being brought to court in the unraveling around the assassination of [Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl] Kinnear... is sinister and cynical. Rev Michael Weeder, Dean of St George's Cathedral

The most vulnerable people in this are people living in crime-ridden, gang-dominated communities. Rev Michael Weeder, Dean of St George's Cathedral

The reverend has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Assembly Speaker Thandi Moside to establish some kind of public hearings looking into the state of policing in South Africa.

He says members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) are failing to fulfill their duties.