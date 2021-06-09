No shame in it. Period





During a recent interview on Lunch with Pippa Hudson, Pippa chatted to an entrepreneur who’s introduced Period Panties to South Africa – offering women and young girls an alternative to traditional menstrual products, which come at significant cost in both rands and waste to landfill.

A number of listeners responded with great enthusiasm for the concept, welcoming the opportunity to source more comfortable and environmentally friendly products. But one listener was utterly incensed that the conversation was happening at all, calling it “undignified” and “shameful” to discuss such a topic on air.

While it may have been an isolated response, it speaks to an issue that has been entrenched over generations and in face over centuries – how women have been socialised to view menstruation as something shameful, smelly, and dirty, to be hidden away at all cost, rather than celebrated as a natural bodily process which is essential for the survival of the species.

Pippa and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler dug deeper into the topic to reflect on the real costs – emotional, environmental, and financial – of menstruation…

Has our attitude towards menstruation changed?

Yes, and no. Granted, we’ve come a long way since ancient times when menstruating women were regarded as unclean and liable to pollute foods they handled and cause crops to wither! But in most cultures, an uneasy sense of those taboos still survives.

It’s not all that long ago (the 1930s) that the Catholic Church denounced Tampax in print, their concern is that women would “find tampons erotic” and that they would lose their virginity upon insertion.

Lingering anxiety around the virginity question is still a reality and perhaps explains why more women in South Africa use pads than tampons, even though the latter is more cost-effective. (More on that later). The same is true in many developing countries such as India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia, where pads far outsell tampons.

In some cultures, tampons cannot be discarded with normal household waste, as it is believed this will displease the ancestors.

And many women still feel less than comfortable being seen to buy menstrual products – they’ll spend as little time in the tampon aisle as possible, and cover the items with a box of tea or toilet paper when placing them on the check-out counter.

It doesn’t stop at personal misgivings either. In the 1990s, the Women’s Tennis Association refused outright to accept a 3 year, $10 million sponsorship from Tambrands (the makers of Tampax), with WTA president Martina Navratilova saying it would make a mockery of the tour.

At the time professional basketball player Mariah Burton Elson was outraged. “It still matters too much what men say about women’s bodies,” she said. “I wish that the WTA had proceeded as if women were proud and free and unencumbered by male prejudice and control.”

It was gratifying to hear from a former school principal who joined our recent on-air conversation that many of the boys at his co-ed school were quite comfortable admitting that they had bought menstrual products for their mothers, sisters or daughters – perhaps a sign that the embarrassment factor is dwindling. But as others pointed out, even in an all-girls school environment, having a tampon drop out of your pocket can be deeply humiliating for some girls.

How are marketers playing on these anxieties?

Some are embracing the change in attitude and even celebrating it outright (think of Kotex using the colour red on its branding, once a complete taboo in any kind of advertising of menstrual products).

But others are making a killing off entrenching the fear of exposure. The adverts promise to protect us from anyone ever knowing that we menstruate, reinforcing the notion that the ultimate humiliation would be for someone to know that a woman is menstruating. Why sell pads for 5 days of the month, when you can get women to buy pantyliners for the other days, just in case?

And there are entire product ranges which play on our insecurities about feeling dirty or smelling bad at that time of the month, offering women a vast array of “feminine hygiene” products that aren’t just unnecessary – they might even be detrimental to our health. “Everyday freshness” is the promise - but doctors are adamant that we don’t need “freshening up”. It doesn’t stop millions of women from buying wipes, deodorised pads, and intimate washes though – and it infuriates many medical practitioners.

One of them was the late Dr Sindi van Zyl, known for her commitment to dispelling health-related myths on social and broadcast media. Before her untimely death, she constantly warned women against using intimate washes, saying they may cause vaginal infections.

“These products perpetuate the myth that vaginas are dirty and smelly and must smell fresh and clean or like strawberries‚” she said. “It creeps into our lives as young girls and is perpetuated throughout our lives. It’s just not true. The vagina regulates itself very well. It maintains the correct pH. All you need to do is wash with water - nothing else.”

Furthermore, she warned, such products are not just unnecessary, they can be actively damaging. “The use of intimate washes upsets the pH balance and can lead to yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis”.

And yet leading product ranges still offer the promise to “rinse away odour-causing germs” and “prevent disruption of your vaginal pH” to prevent “weird foul smells”.

It’s not only here in South Africa – it’s a worldwide phenomenon. Research conducted in Canada in 2018 reached the same conclusion as Dr Sindi – a study conducted by the University of Guelph in Ontario‚ Canada was published in the journal BMC Women's Health, and found that women who used intimate washes were three times more likely to experience some type of vaginal infection, and more than twice as likely to report a urinary tract infection, than those who didn’t.

"Our society has constructed female genitalia as unclean,” read the study. “The marketing of vaginal hygiene products as something women need to attain is contributing to the problem.”

What is the financial cost of menstruation?

Wendy did a comparison cross major brands and major retailers and found that in South Africa, average tampon costs around R1.50, while a sanitary pad costs around R2.30. So the cost of a period can range from around R35-R50 per month, depending on what you use.

That’s R50 we know many women and young girls just don’t have, hence the ongoing focus on “period poverty” and the impact it has on girls’ education in particular – with many girls missing 4-5 days of school a month because they can’t afford any form of protection to see them through the school day.

Government has offered some relief in the form of tax exemption, with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni dropping the 15% VAT on pads since April 2019. A few months later, the Department of Women, Children and People with Disabilities launched a “Sanitary Dignity Framework” which seeks to alleviate the impact of period poverty by ensuring all women have access to sanitary products and trying to tackle cultural taboos which prevent them from fully participating in society during their period.

It’s also gratifying to see major retailers getting behind the issue (think Dischem’s Million Comforts campaign, Spar’s Petals Project, or the recent introduction by Shoprite of a basic set of locally made maxi-pads at just R5 a pack (around 60c each – a huge saving).

What about the environmental cost?

The financial cost aside, menstruation also comes at a high cost to the environment, for so long as disposable products remain the chief protection of choice. The average woman will use between 11 and 16 thousand pads or tampons in her lifetime – many ending up in landfills, and worse still, wrapped in plastic bags which will take centuries to biodegrade.

An increasing number of women are finding this environmental footprint to be unacceptable – and their quest for more eco-friendly alternatives has led to a rise in

innovation in this space. While many of the more eco-friendly products require a quite costly initial outlay, the products last for years, making them extremely cost-effective in the long run. The challenge now is to get sponsors on board who are willing to fund this outlay to ensure such products are made available to communities where period poverty is a challenge

What are some of the alternatives?

· A Moon Cup or other brand of menstrual cup – a reusable, durable silicone cup that is inserted internally and can last for approximately 10 years. The initial outlay of close to R600 required – but that’s 10 years of use for the same cost as 1 year of using pads. (This method does however require access to a consistent supply of clean water and electricity for rinsing it in boiling water in between uses).

· Period Panties – for example those currently being imported by Soul Sistas. These are panties crafted from highly absorptive material with built-in multiple layers that draw moisture away from the skin and trap it inside the panties with a waterproof layer. Costs start from R295 a pair

· Reusable pads are being crafted by many different women all over South Africa, providing job creation as well as an eco-friendly sanitary solution. One of the more innovative ones we’ve discovered is the range by Leafline – this range of washable Sanitary Wear is being made in Port Alfred out of the fibres of discarded pineapple leaves. Each pad costs about R50 and will last several years

· Menstrual sponges – made from absorbent sea sponges, these are reusable and sustainably harvested and can be purchased for as little a R75 for a two-pack

If you want to spend some time exploring your options and comparing your products, we recommend taking a look at the Faithful to Nature website (www.faithful-to-nature.co.za) which offers a wide variety of reusable menstrual products for sale