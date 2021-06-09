No shame in it. Period

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Loadshedding: How much worse it could get
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 15:40
Many People Have a Vivid ‘Mind’s Eye
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Adam Zeman - Cognitive scientist at the University of Exeter in Britain at University of Exeter
Today at 15:50
Sea Point Police Station complaint
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paolo police complaint
Today at 16:05
RESIDENTS LIVING ON CT RAILWAY LINE REFUSING TO LEAVE UNTIL LAND FOUND FOR THEM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:20
Baxter on Show cancelations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lara Foot - Director and CEO at Baxter Theatre Centre
Today at 16:40
Docufilm on Shaleen Surtie-Richards: I Am Who I Am premieres on M-Net tonight.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Diana Lucas - Producer at Shaleen Surtie-Richards: I Am Who I Am
Today at 16:55
Apple issues 100 updates across all its platforms
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 17:20
How AI can help government improve service delivery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Hofmeyr - MPhil in Futures Studies graduate at University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB)
Today at 17:45
Knysna Seahorse
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rio Button - Ocean Watch Correspondent at Roving Reporters
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward" Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year. 9 June 2021 2:28 PM
[UPDATE] Eskom upgrades load shedding to Stage 4 until 10pm on Wednesday Eskom has announced that Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 2pm until 10pm on Wednesday before reverting back to Stage... 9 June 2021 12:58 PM
Protesters to march to Parly, picket outside SAPS stations in support of Vearey Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Michael Weeder about the pickets in support of sacked Western Cape detective head J... 9 June 2021 12:20 PM
View all Local
South Africans shouldn't be fooled by Mkhize's special leave 'whitewash' - DA MP Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to DA MP and labour law expert Michael Bagraim about Minister Zweli Mkhize's special leav... 9 June 2021 10:54 AM
Zero-alcohol driving limit won't require car insurance changes - expert Refilwe Moloto talks to Wynand van Vuuren, Client experience partner at King Price Insurance. 9 June 2021 8:55 AM
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini 8 June 2021 8:43 PM
View all Politics
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
View all Business
Why is one person's naughty word another person's parlance, asks Lester Kiewit? Lester Kiewiet speaks to Prof Gerhard Van Huyssteen, Prof of Afrikaans and Dutch Linguistics North West University.   9 June 2021 1:04 PM
No shame in it. Period Pippa Hudson and Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler explore the emotional, environmental, and financial costs of menstruation. 9 June 2021 11:55 AM
Pet-friendly holiday accommodation offerings have spiked since Covid Refilwe Moloto talks to Sharyn Spicer about new innovations introduced to make your holiday stay pet-friendly. 9 June 2021 9:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
DStv rolls out its streaming service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:39 PM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats Larry the Cat chief mouser at No 10 Downing Street shared a fellow fluffy TikTokker's Caturday beats with food bowl accompaniment. 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
View all Entertainment
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward" Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year. 9 June 2021 2:28 PM
Woman punches croc to save twin sister Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 9 June 2021 12:50 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 7 June 2021 7:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

No shame in it. Period

9 June 2021 11:55 AM
by Wendy Knowler
Tags:
Menstruation
Menstrual periods
Pippa Hudson
Wendy Knowler

Pippa Hudson and Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler explore the emotional, environmental, and financial costs of menstruation.

During a recent interview on Lunch with Pippa Hudson, Pippa chatted to an entrepreneur who’s introduced Period Panties to South Africa – offering women and young girls an alternative to traditional menstrual products, which come at significant cost in both rands and waste to landfill.

RELATED: Feminine hygiene industry cashing in on period stigma, says Wendy Knowler

A number of listeners responded with great enthusiasm for the concept, welcoming the opportunity to source more comfortable and environmentally friendly products. But one listener was utterly incensed that the conversation was happening at all, calling it “undignified” and “shameful” to discuss such a topic on air.

While it may have been an isolated response, it speaks to an issue that has been entrenched over generations and in face over centuries – how women have been socialised to view menstruation as something shameful, smelly, and dirty, to be hidden away at all cost, rather than celebrated as a natural bodily process which is essential for the survival of the species.

Pippa and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler dug deeper into the topic to reflect on the real costs – emotional, environmental, and financial – of menstruation…

Has our attitude towards menstruation changed?

Yes, and no. Granted, we’ve come a long way since ancient times when menstruating women were regarded as unclean and liable to pollute foods they handled and cause crops to wither! But in most cultures, an uneasy sense of those taboos still survives.

It’s not all that long ago (the 1930s) that the Catholic Church denounced Tampax in print, their concern is that women would “find tampons erotic” and that they would lose their virginity upon insertion.

Lingering anxiety around the virginity question is still a reality and perhaps explains why more women in South Africa use pads than tampons, even though the latter is more cost-effective. (More on that later). The same is true in many developing countries such as India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia, where pads far outsell tampons.

In some cultures, tampons cannot be discarded with normal household waste, as it is believed this will displease the ancestors.

And many women still feel less than comfortable being seen to buy menstrual products – they’ll spend as little time in the tampon aisle as possible, and cover the items with a box of tea or toilet paper when placing them on the check-out counter.

It doesn’t stop at personal misgivings either. In the 1990s, the Women’s Tennis Association refused outright to accept a 3 year, $10 million sponsorship from Tambrands (the makers of Tampax), with WTA president Martina Navratilova saying it would make a mockery of the tour.

At the time professional basketball player Mariah Burton Elson was outraged. “It still matters too much what men say about women’s bodies,” she said. “I wish that the WTA had proceeded as if women were proud and free and unencumbered by male prejudice and control.”

It was gratifying to hear from a former school principal who joined our recent on-air conversation that many of the boys at his co-ed school were quite comfortable admitting that they had bought menstrual products for their mothers, sisters or daughters – perhaps a sign that the embarrassment factor is dwindling. But as others pointed out, even in an all-girls school environment, having a tampon drop out of your pocket can be deeply humiliating for some girls.

How are marketers playing on these anxieties?

Some are embracing the change in attitude and even celebrating it outright (think of Kotex using the colour red on its branding, once a complete taboo in any kind of advertising of menstrual products).

But others are making a killing off entrenching the fear of exposure. The adverts promise to protect us from anyone ever knowing that we menstruate, reinforcing the notion that the ultimate humiliation would be for someone to know that a woman is menstruating. Why sell pads for 5 days of the month, when you can get women to buy pantyliners for the other days, just in case?

And there are entire product ranges which play on our insecurities about feeling dirty or smelling bad at that time of the month, offering women a vast array of “feminine hygiene” products that aren’t just unnecessary – they might even be detrimental to our health. “Everyday freshness” is the promise - but doctors are adamant that we don’t need “freshening up”. It doesn’t stop millions of women from buying wipes, deodorised pads, and intimate washes though – and it infuriates many medical practitioners.

One of them was the late Dr Sindi van Zyl, known for her commitment to dispelling health-related myths on social and broadcast media. Before her untimely death, she constantly warned women against using intimate washes, saying they may cause vaginal infections.

“These products perpetuate the myth that vaginas are dirty and smelly and must smell fresh and clean or like strawberries‚” she said. “It creeps into our lives as young girls and is perpetuated throughout our lives. It’s just not true. The vagina regulates itself very well. It maintains the correct pH. All you need to do is wash with water - nothing else.”

Furthermore, she warned, such products are not just unnecessary, they can be actively damaging. “The use of intimate washes upsets the pH balance and can lead to yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis”.

And yet leading product ranges still offer the promise to “rinse away odour-causing germs” and “prevent disruption of your vaginal pH” to prevent “weird foul smells”.

It’s not only here in South Africa – it’s a worldwide phenomenon. Research conducted in Canada in 2018 reached the same conclusion as Dr Sindi – a study conducted by the University of Guelph in Ontario‚ Canada was published in the journal BMC Women's Health, and found that women who used intimate washes were three times more likely to experience some type of vaginal infection, and more than twice as likely to report a urinary tract infection, than those who didn’t.

"Our society has constructed female genitalia as unclean,” read the study. “The marketing of vaginal hygiene products as something women need to attain is contributing to the problem.”

What is the financial cost of menstruation?

Wendy did a comparison cross major brands and major retailers and found that in South Africa, average tampon costs around R1.50, while a sanitary pad costs around R2.30. So the cost of a period can range from around R35-R50 per month, depending on what you use.

That’s R50 we know many women and young girls just don’t have, hence the ongoing focus on “period poverty” and the impact it has on girls’ education in particular – with many girls missing 4-5 days of school a month because they can’t afford any form of protection to see them through the school day.

Government has offered some relief in the form of tax exemption, with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni dropping the 15% VAT on pads since April 2019. A few months later, the Department of Women, Children and People with Disabilities launched a “Sanitary Dignity Framework” which seeks to alleviate the impact of period poverty by ensuring all women have access to sanitary products and trying to tackle cultural taboos which prevent them from fully participating in society during their period.

It’s also gratifying to see major retailers getting behind the issue (think Dischem’s Million Comforts campaign, Spar’s Petals Project, or the recent introduction by Shoprite of a basic set of locally made maxi-pads at just R5 a pack (around 60c each – a huge saving).

What about the environmental cost?

The financial cost aside, menstruation also comes at a high cost to the environment, for so long as disposable products remain the chief protection of choice. The average woman will use between 11 and 16 thousand pads or tampons in her lifetime – many ending up in landfills, and worse still, wrapped in plastic bags which will take centuries to biodegrade.

An increasing number of women are finding this environmental footprint to be unacceptable – and their quest for more eco-friendly alternatives has led to a rise in

innovation in this space. While many of the more eco-friendly products require a quite costly initial outlay, the products last for years, making them extremely cost-effective in the long run. The challenge now is to get sponsors on board who are willing to fund this outlay to ensure such products are made available to communities where period poverty is a challenge

What are some of the alternatives?

· A Moon Cup or other brand of menstrual cup – a reusable, durable silicone cup that is inserted internally and can last for approximately 10 years. The initial outlay of close to R600 required – but that’s 10 years of use for the same cost as 1 year of using pads. (This method does however require access to a consistent supply of clean water and electricity for rinsing it in boiling water in between uses).

· Period Panties – for example those currently being imported by Soul Sistas. These are panties crafted from highly absorptive material with built-in multiple layers that draw moisture away from the skin and trap it inside the panties with a waterproof layer. Costs start from R295 a pair

· Reusable pads are being crafted by many different women all over South Africa, providing job creation as well as an eco-friendly sanitary solution. One of the more innovative ones we’ve discovered is the range by Leafline – this range of washable Sanitary Wear is being made in Port Alfred out of the fibres of discarded pineapple leaves. Each pad costs about R50 and will last several years

· Menstrual sponges – made from absorbent sea sponges, these are reusable and sustainably harvested and can be purchased for as little a R75 for a two-pack

If you want to spend some time exploring your options and comparing your products, we recommend taking a look at the Faithful to Nature website (www.faithful-to-nature.co.za) which offers a wide variety of reusable menstrual products for sale

Copyright : Tatiana Mukhomedianova / 123rf



9 June 2021 11:55 AM
by Wendy Knowler
Tags:
Menstruation
Menstrual periods
Pippa Hudson
Wendy Knowler

More from Lifestyle

Why is one person's naughty word another person's parlance, asks Lester Kiewit?

9 June 2021 1:04 PM

Lester Kiewiet speaks to Prof Gerhard Van Huyssteen, Prof of Afrikaans and Dutch Linguistics North West University.  

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pet-friendly holiday accommodation offerings have spiked since Covid

9 June 2021 9:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Sharyn Spicer about new innovations introduced to make your holiday stay pet-friendly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT

8 June 2021 9:22 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers

8 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again

8 June 2021 6:30 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Harry Mitsidis, 'the most travelled man in the world'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DStv rolls out its streaming service

8 June 2021 2:39 PM

You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why companies need to create standard guidelines for working from home

8 June 2021 1:39 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit facilitates a discussion about how working from home can complicate office rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!

7 June 2021 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Gupta-linked Sharma and wife's Sandton mansion starred on Top Billing

7 June 2021 1:49 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to CapeTalk digital content editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media in Barbs Wire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You don't just transition one day, female to male, in a bubble says author

7 June 2021 1:04 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist and gender activist Robert Hamblin about his searing new memoir in her weekly bookclub segment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[UPDATE] Eskom upgrades load shedding to Stage 4 until 10pm on Wednesday

Local

South Africans shouldn't be fooled by Mkhize's special leave 'whitewash' - DA MP

Politics

The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again

Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

Lost and found: Officials track down woman who reportedly birthed 10 babies

9 June 2021 2:36 PM

DPE: SAA’s BRP success depends on financial health of subsidiaries

9 June 2021 1:16 PM

Stuart Baxter reappointed as Kaizer Chiefs head coach

9 June 2021 12:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA