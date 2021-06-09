[UPDATE] Eskom upgrades load shedding to Stage 4 until 10pm on Wednesday
- Eskom has increased load shedding to Stage 4 from 2pm on Wednesday afternoon until 10pm tonight
- Thereafter, Stage 2 load shedding will be in place for the rest of the week due to delays in returning generating units
- The power utility has previously warned that there would be a high occurrence of load shedding due to winter demand and ongoing maintenance
Eskom has bumped up load shedding to Stage 4 from 2pm until 10pm on Wednesday night.
Thereafter, Stage 2 load shedding S will be in place until Sunday night at 10pm.
City-supplied customers in Cape Town will be protected from one stage of load shedding during certain times of each day.
On Wednesday, city-supplied customers will have Stage 3 load shedding from 2pm until 5pm and Stage 4 between 5pm and 10pm.
More updates to follow.
RELATED: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
#PowerAlert2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 9, 2021
Loadshedding will be increased to Stage 4 from 14:00 this afternoon until 22:00 tonight, after which it will revert to Stage 2 as previously communicated@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE @dailysunsa pic.twitter.com/6Q9bpiZh01
RELATED: Eskom: Brace for 'high occurrence' of load shedding until much later this year
Eskom has announced load-shedding Stage 4 will be active from 14:00 - 22:00 today. It will then continue with Stage 2.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) June 9, 2021
City-customers will have Stage 3 load-shedding between 14:00 and 17:00. From 17:00 to 22:00, City-customers will have Stage 4 load-shedding.#CTInfo pic.twitter.com/DImh3wxYN9
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/devenorr/devenorr1808/devenorr180800041/105634259-female-hand-pressing-red-switch-of-multiple-socket-outlet-saving-energy-concept.jpg
More from Local
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward"
Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year.Read More
Protesters to march to Parly, picket outside SAPS stations in support of Vearey
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Michael Weeder about the pickets in support of sacked Western Cape detective head Jeremy Vearey.Read More
Is SA the victim of an elaborate hoax? Fertility doc casts doubt on decuplets
Refilwe Moloto asks fertility expert Dr Johannes van Waart about the likelihood of a 37-year-old woman giving birth to decuplets.Read More
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwiniRead More
The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again
Pippa Hudson speaks to Harry Mitsidis, 'the most travelled man in the world'.Read More
5 dead following shooting at Ceres taxi rank
Mandy Weiner gets the latest on a deadly shooting at a taxi rank in Ceres which has left five people dead.Read More
Muizenberg beach gets all-clear after water results but Zandvlei remains closed
The City of Cape Town says the results of the latest water samples taken along Muizenberg beach show that the water quality meets acceptable standards.Read More
Preparing to move overseas? Did you know you could lose your SA citizenship?
Lester Kiewit speaks to immigration attorney Gary Eisenberg about SA citizenship rules and the DA's current High Court challenge.Read More
Cape Town cops and homeless person help to deliver baby girl in Salt River
The City of Cape Town issued a statement describing how law enforcement officials helped a woman in labour to safely deliver her baby.Read More