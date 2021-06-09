[UPDATE] Eskom upgrades load shedding to Stage 4 until 10pm on Wednesday





Eskom has increased load shedding to Stage 4 from 2pm on Wednesday afternoon until 10pm tonight

Thereafter, Stage 2 load shedding will be in place for the rest of the week due to delays in returning generating units

The power utility has previously warned that there would be a high occurrence of load shedding due to winter demand and ongoing maintenance

Eskom has bumped up load shedding to Stage 4 from 2pm until 10pm on Wednesday night.

Thereafter, Stage 2 load shedding S will be in place until Sunday night at 10pm.

City-supplied customers in Cape Town will be protected from one stage of load shedding during certain times of each day.

On Wednesday, city-supplied customers will have Stage 3 load shedding from 2pm until 5pm and Stage 4 between 5pm and 10pm.

More updates to follow.

RELATED: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

RELATED: Eskom: Brace for 'high occurrence' of load shedding until much later this year