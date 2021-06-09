Why is one person's naughty word another person's parlance, asks Lester Kiewit?





Every Wednesday Lester delves into some fascinating and quirky historical topic.

This week he explores the history of swearing, curse words, or in local terms 'vloek worde'.

How come one person's naughty word is another person's parlance? Hoe as ek van naai praat, I absolutely mean that I am sewing a hem of pants. Lester Kiewit, Presenter -CapeTalk

Lester has a love of language and the magic of words.

How air from our lungs flows over our vocals chords and resonates in how our thoughts get formed by our tongue and our teeth, or a click of our pallets forms an image or a thought in our brain is amazing. Lester Kiewit, Presenter -CapeTalk

Prof Gerhard Van Huyssteen has such a love for swear words he even has his own website vloek.co.za showcasing the myriad varieties and meanings - and is part of a big research project.

He is an expert in Afrikaans Linguistics (Morphology); Cognitive and Construction Grammar; Language Technology and is currently conducting research

There is enough research worldwide in a variety of languages to show us that swear words often share phonetic similarities. They are often short words, three or four letters. They often contain so-called explosives like a 'p' or a 'b'. Prof Gerhard Van Huyssteen, Linguistics - North West University