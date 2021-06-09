Why is one person's naughty word another person's parlance, asks Lester Kiewit?
Every Wednesday Lester delves into some fascinating and quirky historical topic.
This week he explores the history of swearing, curse words, or in local terms 'vloek worde'.
How come one person's naughty word is another person's parlance? Hoe as ek van naai praat, I absolutely mean that I am sewing a hem of pants.Lester Kiewit, Presenter -CapeTalk
Lester has a love of language and the magic of words.
How air from our lungs flows over our vocals chords and resonates in how our thoughts get formed by our tongue and our teeth, or a click of our pallets forms an image or a thought in our brain is amazing.Lester Kiewit, Presenter -CapeTalk
Prof Gerhard Van Huyssteen has such a love for swear words he even has his own website vloek.co.za showcasing the myriad varieties and meanings - and is part of a big research project.
He is an expert in Afrikaans Linguistics (Morphology); Cognitive and Construction Grammar; Language Technology and is currently conducting research
There is enough research worldwide in a variety of languages to show us that swear words often share phonetic similarities. They are often short words, three or four letters. They often contain so-called explosives like a 'p' or a 'b'.Prof Gerhard Van Huyssteen, Linguistics - North West University
More from Lifestyle
No shame in it. Period
Pippa Hudson and Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler explore the emotional, environmental, and financial costs of menstruation.Read More
Pet-friendly holiday accommodation offerings have spiked since Covid
Refilwe Moloto talks to Sharyn Spicer about new innovations introduced to make your holiday stay pet-friendly.Read More
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show.Read More
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers
Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.Read More
The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again
Pippa Hudson speaks to Harry Mitsidis, 'the most travelled man in the world'.Read More
DStv rolls out its streaming service
You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV appRead More
Why companies need to create standard guidelines for working from home
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit facilitates a discussion about how working from home can complicate office rules.Read More
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".Read More
[VIDEO] Gupta-linked Sharma and wife's Sandton mansion starred on Top Billing
Lester Kiewit talks to CapeTalk digital content editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media in Barbs Wire.Read More