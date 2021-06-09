"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward"
- According to Pretoria News, Gosiame Thamara Sithole recently gave birth to seven girls and three boys via c-section.
- If true, Sithole would have broken a world record, previously held by a woman in Mali for the most babies born at once.
- Neither members of the media, nor government have been able to verify the story.
The family at the centre of the Pretoria decuplet story has been found according to the Mayor of Ekurhuleni Mzwandile Masina.
Masina took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that their details will be shared with national government.
"We are informed babies are well" he added.
Dear @mirriamp we’ve found the family and we are informed babies are well. Will share the information with National Gov, I know we were a joke ystday when Gov was genuinely looking for family. Some of our local comrades have been assisting this family. So we are good OK🔥— Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) June 9, 2021
Despite the assurances from the Mayor, journalists say they are still struggling to contact the family for confirmation of the story.
We've been unable to verify this story...government is still scratching its head and call on the public to come forward with more information.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - EWN
People want to see these babies!Thando Kubheka, Reporter - EWN
Good morning #NationalBabyShower pic.twitter.com/hCyKv0onse— Mantoa_Malema (@MalemaMantoa) June 9, 2021
Earlier this year a woman in Mali gave birth to nine babies, breaking the world record for the number of babies born at once.
Halima Ciss from Timbuktu, spent two weeks in hospital in the Malian capital before being flown to Morocco to give birth in a specialist hospital via cesarean section.
The Time's Africa correspondent Jane Flanagan reported on that story.
She was flown to Morocco to a very special neo-natal unit because it is such a risky procedure.Jane Flanagan, Africa correspondent - The Times
She needed to be on a very sophisticated cocktail of drugs to make sure she didn't go into labour too soon.Jane Flanagan, Africa correspondent - The Times
Flanagan says Ciss almost died giving birth to the babies and that the infants are still being cared for by two nurses who provide round-the-clock specialist care.
So I think it's extraordinary that we haven't heard more about this operation [in South Africa]Jane Flanagan, Africa correspondent - The Times
It does seem odd that not a single member of that medical team has come forward with any information.Jane Flanagan, Africa correspondent - The Times
I'm wondering how many hospitals we have in South Africa that are capable of safely delivering ten babies and keeping them alive.Jane Flanagan, Africa correspondent - The Times
