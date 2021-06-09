Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA' 'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard). 9 June 2021 8:32 PM
SA business confidence jumps in Q2 (before Eskom unleashed Stage 4, that is) Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday. 9 June 2021 7:01 PM
Prasa prepares for court date while central line shack dwellers refuse to move Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about the informal settlements along the central... 9 June 2021 5:43 PM
View all Local
South Africans shouldn't be fooled by Mkhize's special leave 'whitewash' - DA MP Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to DA MP and labour law expert Michael Bagraim about Minister Zweli Mkhize's special leav... 9 June 2021 10:54 AM
Zero-alcohol driving limit won't require car insurance changes - expert Refilwe Moloto talks to Wynand van Vuuren, Client experience partner at King Price Insurance. 9 June 2021 8:55 AM
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini 8 June 2021 8:43 PM
View all Politics
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Loss of smell is a common part of Covid-19, smell might help us fight it too Dogs, bees and AI may help us find more infections faster than current testing 9 June 2021 7:15 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
View all Business
Is the wagyu beef you buy at your local butcher the real deal? Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Purdon, a certified wagyu breeder about the process of breeding wagyu beef. 9 June 2021 5:24 PM
Why is one person's naughty word another person's parlance, asks Lester Kiewit? Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Gerhard Van Huyssteen, Prof of Afrikaans and Dutch Linguistics North West University.   9 June 2021 1:04 PM
No shame in it. Period Pippa Hudson and Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler explore the emotional, environmental, and financial costs of menstruation. 9 June 2021 11:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19 CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement. 9 June 2021 3:59 PM
DStv rolls out its streaming service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:39 PM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
View all Entertainment
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward" Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year. 9 June 2021 2:28 PM
Woman punches croc to save twin sister Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 9 June 2021 12:50 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Africa
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA'

9 June 2021 8:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Stellenbosch
The Money Show
Franschhoek
Bruce Whitfield
Cape Winelands
Constantia
Foreign investment
Michael Fridjhon
COVID-19
economic recovery
wine farms
wine industry
Wine tourism
wine estates

'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard).
© bennymarty/123rf.com 

"Without foreign owners and their hard currency South Africa would be in the vinous dark ages" writes Michael Fridjhon in a new article.

The international wine expert's piece Thank heavens for the overseas money behind Cape wines appears on Business Day.

RELATED: 'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell

Most of these foreign investors bought wine estates after 1994, says Fridjhon in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.

In other words, people looked at South Africa's investment prospects post the democratic elections and obviously had expectations that this would be an investor-sympathetic environment.

Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard

And they've poured in a lot of money, they really have.

Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard

In global terms it is actually a small investment, but it is an investment we need because it is a sector that we desperately need for our recovery.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

This investment provides economic stimulus for the agricultural sector, particularly in the Western Cape.

The wine industry is a huge employer as we learned, grievously, during lockdown. There are 260,000 people directly or indirectly employed and then there's the downstream employment...

Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard

Fridjhon says the trophy estates in foreign hands make up a list of the kind of places people go to when they visit South Africa.

And there's a huge knock-on effect that comes from having proper investments in wine and the beautiful estate venues on show.

The important part that we also forget that one day the tourists will come back.

Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard

South African wine tourism is considered alongside the Kruger Park and other safari destinations as the primary reason for European and American tourism

Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard

If they[wine estates] were under-invested in and still in the same run-down state they were in when the foreign investors bought, there would be far less reason for those tourists to come.

Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard

It is great for Brand South Africa, Fridjhon concludes.

But I think there is within the government a particular resentment about the wine industry and the Western Cape (for different reasons) and they don't see it as an asset. Instead they want to fight old fights... instead of supporting it and seeing what it can do to lead our recovery.

Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard

Listen to the complete conversation in the audio clip below:




9 June 2021 8:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Stellenbosch
The Money Show
Franschhoek
Bruce Whitfield
Cape Winelands
Constantia
Foreign investment
Michael Fridjhon
COVID-19
economic recovery
wine farms
wine industry
Wine tourism
wine estates

More from Business

Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF

9 June 2021 7:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loss of smell is a common part of Covid-19, smell might help us fight it too

9 June 2021 7:15 PM

Dogs, bees and AI may help us find more infections faster than current testing

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA business confidence jumps in Q2 (before Eskom unleashed Stage 4, that is)

9 June 2021 7:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT

8 June 2021 9:22 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery

8 June 2021 8:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers

8 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago

8 June 2021 7:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The next step in FX risk management

7 June 2021 8:03 PM

With the Absa Access Mobile app, businesses can manage their foreign exchange risk on the go, says Aphile Molefe of Absa CIB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!

7 June 2021 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coal miner Thungela Resources – spun from Anglo American – lists on JSE

7 June 2021 7:40 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews July Ndlovu, CEO at Thungela Resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

SA business confidence jumps in Q2 (before Eskom unleashed Stage 4, that is)

9 June 2021 7:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prasa prepares for court date while central line shack dwellers refuse to move

9 June 2021 5:43 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about the informal settlements along the central line.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the wagyu beef you buy at your local butcher the real deal?

9 June 2021 5:24 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Purdon, a certified wagyu breeder about the process of breeding wagyu beef.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stage 2? Stage 4? Stage 6? Eskom doesn't know what's happening, says analyst

9 June 2021 4:47 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to energy expert Chris Yelland about Stage 4 and Eskom's maintenance woes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward"

9 June 2021 2:28 PM

Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[UPDATE] Eskom upgrades load shedding to Stage 4 until 10pm on Wednesday

9 June 2021 12:58 PM

Eskom has announced that Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 2pm until 10pm on Wednesday before reverting back to Stage 2.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Protesters to march to Parly, picket outside SAPS stations in support of Vearey

9 June 2021 12:20 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Michael Weeder about the pickets in support of sacked Western Cape detective head Jeremy Vearey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is SA the victim of an elaborate hoax? Fertility doc casts doubt on decuplets

9 June 2021 12:09 PM

Refilwe Moloto asks fertility expert Dr Johannes van Waart about the likelihood of a 37-year-old woman giving birth to decuplets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery

8 June 2021 8:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again

8 June 2021 6:30 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Harry Mitsidis, 'the most travelled man in the world'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Is the wagyu beef you buy at your local butcher the real deal?

9 June 2021 5:24 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Purdon, a certified wagyu breeder about the process of breeding wagyu beef.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why is one person's naughty word another person's parlance, asks Lester Kiewit?

9 June 2021 1:04 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Gerhard Van Huyssteen, Prof of Afrikaans and Dutch Linguistics North West University.  

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No shame in it. Period

9 June 2021 11:55 AM

Pippa Hudson and Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler explore the emotional, environmental, and financial costs of menstruation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pet-friendly holiday accommodation offerings have spiked since Covid

9 June 2021 9:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Sharyn Spicer about new innovations introduced to make your holiday stay pet-friendly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT

8 June 2021 9:22 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers

8 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again

8 June 2021 6:30 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Harry Mitsidis, 'the most travelled man in the world'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DStv rolls out its streaming service

8 June 2021 2:39 PM

You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why companies need to create standard guidelines for working from home

8 June 2021 1:39 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit facilitates a discussion about how working from home can complicate office rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!

7 June 2021 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[UPDATE] Eskom upgrades load shedding to Stage 4 until 10pm on Wednesday

Local

Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19

Entertainment

South Africans shouldn't be fooled by Mkhize's special leave 'whitewash' - DA MP

Politics

EWN Highlights

Drug dealers went online to beat the pandemic: EU report

9 June 2021 8:31 PM

These are the countries worst affected by COVID-19 right now

9 June 2021 8:11 PM

IEC gears up for the most complex elections in SA history

9 June 2021 8:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA