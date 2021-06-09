'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA'
"Without foreign owners and their hard currency South Africa would be in the vinous dark ages" writes Michael Fridjhon in a new article.
The international wine expert's piece Thank heavens for the overseas money behind Cape wines appears on Business Day.
RELATED: 'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell
Most of these foreign investors bought wine estates after 1994, says Fridjhon in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.
In other words, people looked at South Africa's investment prospects post the democratic elections and obviously had expectations that this would be an investor-sympathetic environment.Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard
And they've poured in a lot of money, they really have.Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard
In global terms it is actually a small investment, but it is an investment we need because it is a sector that we desperately need for our recovery.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
This investment provides economic stimulus for the agricultural sector, particularly in the Western Cape.
The wine industry is a huge employer as we learned, grievously, during lockdown. There are 260,000 people directly or indirectly employed and then there's the downstream employment...Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard
Fridjhon says the trophy estates in foreign hands make up a list of the kind of places people go to when they visit South Africa.
And there's a huge knock-on effect that comes from having proper investments in wine and the beautiful estate venues on show.
The important part that we also forget that one day the tourists will come back.Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard
South African wine tourism is considered alongside the Kruger Park and other safari destinations as the primary reason for European and American tourismMichael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard
If they[wine estates] were under-invested in and still in the same run-down state they were in when the foreign investors bought, there would be far less reason for those tourists to come.Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard
It is great for Brand South Africa, Fridjhon concludes.
But I think there is within the government a particular resentment about the wine industry and the Western Cape (for different reasons) and they don't see it as an asset. Instead they want to fight old fights... instead of supporting it and seeing what it can do to lead our recovery.Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard
Listen to the complete conversation in the audio clip below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bennymarty/bennymarty1610/bennymarty161000118/65320946-rows-of-grapes-in-picturesque-stellenbosch-wine-region-with-thelema-mountain-in-background-the-viney.jpg
More from Business
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF
Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE.Read More
Loss of smell is a common part of Covid-19, smell might help us fight it too
Dogs, bees and AI may help us find more infections faster than current testingRead More
SA business confidence jumps in Q2 (before Eskom unleashed Stage 4, that is)
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday.Read More
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show.Read More
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwiniRead More
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers
Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.Read More
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago
Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts.Read More
The next step in FX risk management
With the Absa Access Mobile app, businesses can manage their foreign exchange risk on the go, says Aphile Molefe of Absa CIB.Read More
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".Read More
More from Local
SA business confidence jumps in Q2 (before Eskom unleashed Stage 4, that is)
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday.Read More
Prasa prepares for court date while central line shack dwellers refuse to move
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about the informal settlements along the central line.Read More
Is the wagyu beef you buy at your local butcher the real deal?
Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Purdon, a certified wagyu breeder about the process of breeding wagyu beef.Read More
Stage 2? Stage 4? Stage 6? Eskom doesn't know what's happening, says analyst
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to energy expert Chris Yelland about Stage 4 and Eskom's maintenance woes.Read More
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward"
Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year.Read More
[UPDATE] Eskom upgrades load shedding to Stage 4 until 10pm on Wednesday
Eskom has announced that Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 2pm until 10pm on Wednesday before reverting back to Stage 2.Read More
Protesters to march to Parly, picket outside SAPS stations in support of Vearey
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Michael Weeder about the pickets in support of sacked Western Cape detective head Jeremy Vearey.Read More
Is SA the victim of an elaborate hoax? Fertility doc casts doubt on decuplets
Refilwe Moloto asks fertility expert Dr Johannes van Waart about the likelihood of a 37-year-old woman giving birth to decuplets.Read More
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwiniRead More
More from Lifestyle
Is the wagyu beef you buy at your local butcher the real deal?
Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Purdon, a certified wagyu breeder about the process of breeding wagyu beef.Read More
Why is one person's naughty word another person's parlance, asks Lester Kiewit?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Gerhard Van Huyssteen, Prof of Afrikaans and Dutch Linguistics North West University.Read More
No shame in it. Period
Pippa Hudson and Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler explore the emotional, environmental, and financial costs of menstruation.Read More
Pet-friendly holiday accommodation offerings have spiked since Covid
Refilwe Moloto talks to Sharyn Spicer about new innovations introduced to make your holiday stay pet-friendly.Read More
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show.Read More
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers
Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.Read More
The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again
Pippa Hudson speaks to Harry Mitsidis, 'the most travelled man in the world'.Read More
DStv rolls out its streaming service
You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV appRead More
Why companies need to create standard guidelines for working from home
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit facilitates a discussion about how working from home can complicate office rules.Read More