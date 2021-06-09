Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA business confidence jumps in Q2 (before Eskom unleashed Stage 4, that is) Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday. 9 June 2021 7:01 PM
Prasa prepares for court date while central line shack dwellers refuse to move Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about the informal settlements along the central... 9 June 2021 5:43 PM
Is the wagyu beef you buy at your local butcher the real deal? Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Purdon, a certified wagyu breeder about the process of breeding wagyu beef. 9 June 2021 5:24 PM
View all Local
South Africans shouldn't be fooled by Mkhize's special leave 'whitewash' - DA MP Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to DA MP and labour law expert Michael Bagraim about Minister Zweli Mkhize's special leav... 9 June 2021 10:54 AM
Zero-alcohol driving limit won't require car insurance changes - expert Refilwe Moloto talks to Wynand van Vuuren, Client experience partner at King Price Insurance. 9 June 2021 8:55 AM
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini 8 June 2021 8:43 PM
View all Politics
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
View all Business
Why is one person's naughty word another person's parlance, asks Lester Kiewit? Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Gerhard Van Huyssteen, Prof of Afrikaans and Dutch Linguistics North West University.   9 June 2021 1:04 PM
No shame in it. Period Pippa Hudson and Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler explore the emotional, environmental, and financial costs of menstruation. 9 June 2021 11:55 AM
Pet-friendly holiday accommodation offerings have spiked since Covid Refilwe Moloto talks to Sharyn Spicer about new innovations introduced to make your holiday stay pet-friendly. 9 June 2021 9:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19 CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement. 9 June 2021 3:59 PM
DStv rolls out its streaming service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:39 PM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
View all Entertainment
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward" Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year. 9 June 2021 2:28 PM
Woman punches croc to save twin sister Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 9 June 2021 12:50 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 7 June 2021 7:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

SA business confidence jumps in Q2 (before Eskom unleashed Stage 4, that is)

9 June 2021 7:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Economy
Sacci
The Money Show
South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Business Confidence
Bruce Whitfield
Rand Merchant Bank
rmb
business confidence index
bci
COVID-19
economic recovery
Siobhan Redford
RMB/BER Business Confidence Index

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday.

Business confidence in South Africa showed a strong recovery in the second quarter of 2021.

It's at its highest levels in three years, according to the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci’s) monthly business confidence index (BCI).

RELATED: Rand at its best level in 14 months

In May 2021 business confidence was recorded at 97, edging towards the 97.6 measured in March 2018.

© - -/123rf.com 

Also out on Wednesday is the Rand Merchant Bank/Bureau of Economic Research (RMB/BER) Business Confidence Index.

It shows that business confidence increased by 15 points to 50 in the second quarter.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB.

While 50 is a nice high number, it's telling us that only about half of our respondents are satisfied with business conditions.

Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB

It's still not what one would call entirely rosy.

Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB

It's not, but the point is it is a huge improvement on the quarter before and it's the best it has been in three years?

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Redford says it does reflect a "very impressive change" in the retail, wholesale and consumer-related sectors.

The new vehicle dealers, the wholesalers and retailers are all the sectors which have above-50 confidence...

Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB

...which is being buoyed by pent-up demand, very low interest rates, possibly also increased export demand and to a great extent some of the fiscal help that government has given during Covid-19.

Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB

So it's very much a consumer story which is positive, but the concern is how sustainable is it?

Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB

I think if our manufacturers and our retailers start seeing continued positive momentum, it possibly could become a little bit more sustainable....

Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB

However extended load shedding is going to be quite a big downside Redford notes.

She also discusses the crucial need for structural reform it the economy is really to bounce back.

Listen to the discussion in the audio below:




9 June 2021 7:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Economy
Sacci
The Money Show
South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Business Confidence
Bruce Whitfield
Rand Merchant Bank
rmb
business confidence index
bci
COVID-19
economic recovery
Siobhan Redford
RMB/BER Business Confidence Index

More from Business

Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT

8 June 2021 9:22 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery

8 June 2021 8:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers

8 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago

8 June 2021 7:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The next step in FX risk management

7 June 2021 8:03 PM

With the Absa Access Mobile app, businesses can manage their foreign exchange risk on the go, says Aphile Molefe of Absa CIB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!

7 June 2021 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coal miner Thungela Resources – spun from Anglo American – lists on JSE

7 June 2021 7:40 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews July Ndlovu, CEO at Thungela Resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff)

7 June 2021 7:17 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot'

7 June 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated'

7 June 2021 6:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Prasa prepares for court date while central line shack dwellers refuse to move

9 June 2021 5:43 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about the informal settlements along the central line.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the wagyu beef you buy at your local butcher the real deal?

9 June 2021 5:24 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Purdon, a certified wagyu breeder about the process of breeding wagyu beef.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stage 2? Stage 4? Stage 6? Eskom doesn't know what's happening, says analyst

9 June 2021 4:47 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to energy expert Chris Yelland about Stage 4 and Eskom's maintenance woes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward"

9 June 2021 2:28 PM

Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[UPDATE] Eskom upgrades load shedding to Stage 4 until 10pm on Wednesday

9 June 2021 12:58 PM

Eskom has announced that Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 2pm until 10pm on Wednesday before reverting back to Stage 2.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Protesters to march to Parly, picket outside SAPS stations in support of Vearey

9 June 2021 12:20 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Michael Weeder about the pickets in support of sacked Western Cape detective head Jeremy Vearey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is SA the victim of an elaborate hoax? Fertility doc casts doubt on decuplets

9 June 2021 12:09 PM

Refilwe Moloto asks fertility expert Dr Johannes van Waart about the likelihood of a 37-year-old woman giving birth to decuplets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery

8 June 2021 8:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again

8 June 2021 6:30 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Harry Mitsidis, 'the most travelled man in the world'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5 dead following shooting at Ceres taxi rank

8 June 2021 1:28 PM

Mandy Weiner gets the latest on a deadly shooting at a taxi rank in Ceres which has left five people dead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[UPDATE] Eskom upgrades load shedding to Stage 4 until 10pm on Wednesday

Local

Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19

Entertainment

South Africans shouldn't be fooled by Mkhize's special leave 'whitewash' - DA MP

Politics

EWN Highlights

Queenstown couple that force boy (12) to eat own faeces to apply for bail

9 June 2021 7:01 PM

Tensions flare between SAPS & ‘anti-apartheid combatants’ in Durban CBD

9 June 2021 6:08 PM

Case involving 6 men accused of vigilantism in Zandspruit postponed

9 June 2021 5:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA