Knysna Seahorse
Guests
Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19

9 June 2021 3:59 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Theatre
Baxter Theatre
COVID-19
Covid-19 third wave
theatre productions postponed

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement.
  • Baxter Theatre has announced that their two major productions have been put on hold
  • At least two crew members have tested positive for Covid-19 after the company was first dealt a blow by the Level 2 venue rules
  • "Kiss of the Spider Woman" and "Life and Times of Michael K" will both be postponed to the end of January 2022
  • Patrons who have already purchased tickets are urged to hold onto them until early next year

The Baxter Theatre has not been spared by the latest Covid-19 resurgence as it feels the devastating impact of rising third-wave infections.

The theatre has announced that it has been forced to postpone its two major productions "Life & Times of Michael K" and "Kiss of the Spider Woman" until January 2022.

This comes after two crew members tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.

In a statement, the company's CEO, Lara Foot, says both productions had to be called off because "unfortunately, there had been contact between crew members".

Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom says 2021 is turning out to be an even more challenging year than 2020 "simply because we have not been able to open properly".

Stellenboom says the theatre will be facilitating refunds, however, patrons are encouraged to keep their tickets to get preferential dates and seats when the shows are brought back.

Baxter Theatre is currently communicating with ticket-holder via email and SMS, he tells CapeTalk.

We have been and will continue to be in email contact with all patrons who have booked, in some cases it's SMSes.

Fahiem Stellenboom, Spokesperson - Baxter Theatre

We are strongly encouraging people to 'park' their tickets as we call it. To keep them, so that when we reopen bookings, whoever has booked tickets now will have preferential choice and options.

Fahiem Stellenboom, Spokesperson - Baxter Theatre

It has been a whirlwind of a few days for us but I think essentially it's always about safety... Difficult as it might have been, it was probably the best decision for us to have made because we are having the onslaught of the third wave.

Fahiem Stellenboom, Spokesperson - Baxter Theatre

The Baxter Theatre has been running a fundraising campaign called #BaxterCoffeeAngels since last year.

You can support the theatre financially by buying a cup of coffee for only R30 per month or you can choose your amount or donate yearly. Click here for more info.

RELATED: Help The Baxter Theatre survive and thrive for the price of a cup of coffee














