Stage 2? Stage 4? Stage 6? Eskom doesn't know what's happening, says analyst
- Eskom ramped up load shedding to stage 4 on Wednesday afternoon
- Energy analyst Chris Yelland says Eskom is not doing enough planned maintenance
- He says the power utility cannot guarantee a return to Level 2 for the remainder of the week
- Yelland maintains that the solution to the Eskom crisis is new generation capacity from IPPs
#PowerAlert2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 9, 2021
Loadshedding will be increased to Stage 4 from 14:00 this afternoon until 22:00 tonight, after which it will revert to Stage 2 as previously communicated@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE @dailysunsa pic.twitter.com/6Q9bpiZh01
With Eskom's unstable generating capacity, energy analyst Chris Yelland says the power utility should not be making promises it can't keep.
Eskom announced that load shedding would jump from Stage 2 to Stage 4 just hours apart on Wednesday.
The power utility announced that Eskom would revert back to Stage 2 load shedding at 10pm on Wednesday night, however, Yelland says that's not gauranteed.
RELATED: Eskom upgrades load shedding to Stage 4 until 10pm on Wednesday
Yelland says Eskom has not been doing enough planned maintenance on its aging generation fleet due to high levels of unplanned breakdowns.
The energy analyst tells CapeTalk that new generation capacity from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) will help solve South Africa's electricity crisis.
He says the City of Cape Town has big plans to procure additional power from IPPs from next year.
RELATED: Municipalities can now generate their own power - and Cape Town may be first up
I've come to realise that Eskom doesn't know what's going to happen in the next day or even the next hour.Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
They say it's going to revert back to Stage 2 for the rest of the week. Well, I don't think anybody can say that with any degree of certainty whatsover.Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
The thing that is most troubling to me is that Eskom is doing 1,300 MW of planned maintenance, which is exceptionally low.Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
If they were doing maintenance at the right levels, we wouldn't have Stage 4 load shedding right now, we'd have Stage 6... That's a bad sign.Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_102076789_woman-complaining-during-a-blackout-sitting-on-a-couch-in-the-living-room-at-home.html
