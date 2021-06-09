Stage 2? Stage 4? Stage 6? Eskom doesn't know what's happening, says analyst





Eskom ramped up load shedding to stage 4 on Wednesday afternoon

Energy analyst Chris Yelland says Eskom is not doing enough planned maintenance

He says the power utility cannot guarantee a return to Level 2 for the remainder of the week

Yelland maintains that the solution to the Eskom crisis is new generation capacity from IPPs

With Eskom's unstable generating capacity, energy analyst Chris Yelland says the power utility should not be making promises it can't keep.

Eskom announced that load shedding would jump from Stage 2 to Stage 4 just hours apart on Wednesday.

The power utility announced that Eskom would revert back to Stage 2 load shedding at 10pm on Wednesday night, however, Yelland says that's not gauranteed.

Yelland says Eskom has not been doing enough planned maintenance on its aging generation fleet due to high levels of unplanned breakdowns.

The energy analyst tells CapeTalk that new generation capacity from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) will help solve South Africa's electricity crisis.

He says the City of Cape Town has big plans to procure additional power from IPPs from next year.

I've come to realise that Eskom doesn't know what's going to happen in the next day or even the next hour. Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

They say it's going to revert back to Stage 2 for the rest of the week. Well, I don't think anybody can say that with any degree of certainty whatsover. Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

The thing that is most troubling to me is that Eskom is doing 1,300 MW of planned maintenance, which is exceptionally low. Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence