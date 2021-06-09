Is the wagyu beef you buy at your local butcher the real deal?
- Wagyu is essentially a generic name for Japanese beef which is regarded as one of the most sought after meats in the world.
- The small flecks of fat found between the meat fibre which makes wagyu special is referred to as 'marbling'.
- There are more than 150 certified wagyu breeders in South Africa.
You've probably heard of the term ‘wagyu’ or seen it on a menu.
The chances are that you probably passed on ordering it because you saw the hefty price tag.
But you'll be happy to know that wagyu beef is becoming more affordable in South Africa, due to the increase in wagyu breeders in the country.
We also looking at export opportunities as well. Covid put a damper on that, but we're still negotiating with the Middle East and the Far East, Five years ago there used to be probably fifteen wagyu breeders in this country, today there are one-hundred-and-fifty. The numbers are growing exponentially. It will become more affordable.Chris Purdon - Certified wagyu breeder
But how do you know if the wagyu beef that you're buying from your local supermarket or butcher is the real deal?
The South African Wagyu Society has got a very good certified wagyu beef program where they do DNA testing on every single animal, so there's traceability from the plate, right back to the farm. If you want to be sure that it is wagyu, go for the certified wagyu beef. It's got a barcode on the packaging.Chris Purdon - Certified wagyu breeder
Kobe is a region in Japan, and they've licenced it very much like champagne. All Kobe beef is wagyu, but not all wagyu is Kobe, because it's got to be bred in that location.Chris Purdon - Certified wagyu breeder
Purdon says the process to breed and raise wagyu cattle is what makes the meat distinctly different to any other.
You do look after them a bit better because they're just worth more. It's worth more money so you look after them. You've got to feed them for two years, which is quite expensive.Chris Purdon - Certified wagyu breeder
Anyone who talks to you about wagyu, will mention the 'marbling' of the meat. But what exactly does that mean?
Marbling refers to the small flecks of fat that can be found in between the meat fibres. It's this fat that makes wagyu beef so special.
It's a breed of cow. It originated in Japan, and it's predisposed to marble, to put on fat between the meat fibre, rather than fat around the outside of the meat. So it is a Japanese breed, and it's been bred for centuries, and only recently was it allowed to leave Japan. We've got genetics in South Africa now, it comes mainly from Australia and the United States, but it originated in Japan.Chris Purdon - Certified wagyu breeder
They call them marble scores, and we have cameras that take photographs of the actual meat in the abattoir. You get up to marble score nine and ten. Those are very well marbled, and you get down to three, four which are not that well marbled, so there is a difference, you can see decent wagyu beef immediately, absolutely no doubt.Chris Purdon - Certified wagyu breeder
That fat melts at a very low temperature, and as soon as you start cooking it, the fat melts into the meat. That's what gives it that juicy, buttery taste.Chris Purdon - Certified wagyu breeder
It's so rich because of the fattiness and the marbling that you don't eat as much as a normal steak, you only eat a quarter of what you'd normally eat, but once you've tasted it, you'll battle to back to anything else.Chris Purdon - Certified wagyu breeder
According to Purdon, the primal cuts of meat which are the sirloin, rib-eye and fillets, sells for a very high price, while the chuck and brisket are much cheaper.
For the primals you're probably paying R600, R700 a kilo.Chris Purdon - Certified wagyu breeder
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/artitwpd/artitwpd1901/artitwpd190100110/115253253-premium-rare-slices-wagyu-a5-beef-with-high-marbled-texture-on-square-wooden-plate-served-for-sukiya.jpg
More from Local
SA business confidence jumps in Q2 (before Eskom unleashed Stage 4, that is)
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday.Read More
Prasa prepares for court date while central line shack dwellers refuse to move
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about the informal settlements along the central line.Read More
Stage 2? Stage 4? Stage 6? Eskom doesn't know what's happening, says analyst
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to energy expert Chris Yelland about Stage 4 and Eskom's maintenance woes.Read More
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward"
Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year.Read More
[UPDATE] Eskom upgrades load shedding to Stage 4 until 10pm on Wednesday
Eskom has announced that Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 2pm until 10pm on Wednesday before reverting back to Stage 2.Read More
Protesters to march to Parly, picket outside SAPS stations in support of Vearey
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Michael Weeder about the pickets in support of sacked Western Cape detective head Jeremy Vearey.Read More
Is SA the victim of an elaborate hoax? Fertility doc casts doubt on decuplets
Refilwe Moloto asks fertility expert Dr Johannes van Waart about the likelihood of a 37-year-old woman giving birth to decuplets.Read More
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwiniRead More
The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again
Pippa Hudson speaks to Harry Mitsidis, 'the most travelled man in the world'.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Why is one person's naughty word another person's parlance, asks Lester Kiewit?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Gerhard Van Huyssteen, Prof of Afrikaans and Dutch Linguistics North West University.Read More
No shame in it. Period
Pippa Hudson and Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler explore the emotional, environmental, and financial costs of menstruation.Read More
Pet-friendly holiday accommodation offerings have spiked since Covid
Refilwe Moloto talks to Sharyn Spicer about new innovations introduced to make your holiday stay pet-friendly.Read More
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show.Read More
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers
Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.Read More
The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again
Pippa Hudson speaks to Harry Mitsidis, 'the most travelled man in the world'.Read More
DStv rolls out its streaming service
You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV appRead More
Why companies need to create standard guidelines for working from home
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit facilitates a discussion about how working from home can complicate office rules.Read More
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".Read More