The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Prasa prepares for court date while central line shack dwellers refuse to move

9 June 2021 5:43 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
PRASA
Informal settlement
Metrorail central line
Lockdown informal settlement
central line shacks

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about the informal settlements along the central line.
  • Residents living on the central railway line refuse to leave until land is found for them
  • Rail agency Prasa is headed to court in July in an attempt to move residents of the settlement dubbed 'Lockdown'
  • The unlawful occupation has put the breaks on Prasa's plans to reopen the central line

Hundreds of residents of the Lockdown informal settlement in Philippi still refuse to move their structures, months after Prasa officials served them with notices to vacate the area.

The settlement was built on top of the train tracks on the Metrorail central line when the Covid-19 pandemic hit last year.

RELATED: 'They have to move' - Prasa chair wants illegal occupiers off CT train tracks

Earlier this year, Prasa, Metrorail's parent company, estimated that 8,000 people were living in shacks along the Cape's train tracks.

Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm recently visited the Lockdown settlment and says the residents refuse to leave until the government finds suitable land for them.

The Lockdown informal settlement in Phillipi has become a fully-fledged community with various businesses operating in the area, including spaza shops and hardware stores.

RELATED: Central line operating again, but illegal land occupiers derailing plans - Prasa

According to Palm, Prasa has a court date set down for 27 July 2021 for their eviction order to be heard.

Meanwhile, the Department of Human Settlements says it's still trying to negotiate with private landowners for alternative land to be used as temporary housing for the residents.

The department has told Eyewitness News that state land could also be considered, however, no concrete timeline was given.

RELATED: 'Central line - where 8000 are squatting - will be running by the end-2021'

I spoke to some of the residents that were living there. They've indicated that they've received the 10-day notice to leave and they won't leave until they get confirmation from government of alternative land for them to settle on.

Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News

People have made a home. They have gardens on the train tracks, they have their pets and they even erected some toilets along the tracks.

Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News

There are more shops and more hardware stores. They are quite comfortable. It's become a community.

Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Prasa has said they are appearing in court next month... and that is an eviction order hearing but they are lobbying to have it earlier than the 27th of July so that they can start working on the central line so it can be operational again.

Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News



