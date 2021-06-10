"Jessica, we are live!" Namibian news snafu has Africa in stitches





Poor, poor, Jessica. Seeing your name trend is rarely a good sign:

Jessica is a sports presenter at Namibian broadcaster NBC. During a live broadcast she corrected her colleague Elmarie Kapunda live on air, not realising that they are in fact, live.

What’s going on with Jessica? LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/xAtvhntbLW — Shut It All Down (@ShadowsOfWolf_) June 9, 2021

“No, we are not going to do that! You’re just going to greet me and say: Take it away.” An awkward pause follows before Elmarie informs her colleague that “Jessica, we are live.” Another awkward pause ensues before the technical director mercifully cuts to commercial.

And so, a meme is born:

Meanwhile, Jessica is eating her humble pie in public:

There’s no any beef between us, my colleague forgot the script and I was just trying to correct her but I forgot we were live 😭😭💔

That’s it — Jessica (@Jesica__s) June 9, 2021

Many are asking how on earth could Jessica forget that they are on air? But, even live television is rehearsed. She probably did forget, and that is why a dry run before going on air is so important.

With many thousands of hours of live television news beaming all over the world every day, these are bound to keep popping up.

After all, the internet never forgets.

F that, Jessica stays! These will be the highest online figures they’ve had in months! https://t.co/cZV2WiKqO7 — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) June 9, 2021

Jessica after she was told that they are live pic.twitter.com/BpyGCPmueC — Is To Kiss 💋 (@werrie_dj) June 9, 2021

On behalf of the entire nation of Namibia, I'd like to take this opportunity to personally thank Jessica for making our night. With everything that's been going on, we definitely needed a good laugh. We love and appreciate you Jessica 😩😂😂 — Ann Singer (@ann1singer) June 9, 2021