46-year-old non-health worker says he received SMS and jab at Metropolitan site
- Momentum Metropolitan Holdings has opened two mass vaccination centres in Bellville and Sandton and plans to vaccinate 2000 people at each site per day
- They will open more sites once the country is less vaccine constrained
- CapeTalk caller says he is only in his late 40s and not a health care worker yet received an SMS and his jab on Wednesday
- Momentum chief marketing officer explains the loophole in the EVDS has now been closed to prevent this happening
The national vaccination programme was given a boost this past week when Momentum Metropolitan Holdings opened up two mass vaccination centres in Sandton and Bellville on Friday 4 June and then two more on Monday 7 June in Centurion and Durban, becoming the first insurer to open up multiple sites nationally to assist a broader grouping of South Africans.
Africa speaks to Damian McHugh, Chief marketing officer for Momentum Metropolitan Health.
McHugh says Momentum will be opening more centres in Pietermaritzburg, Polokwane and Bloemfontein, but right now the country is still vaccine-constrained, which is the biggest challenge currently.
It is still a little bit low at the new sites. We have vaccinated about 9000 in total. We are probably looking to get about 44,000 by the end of four weeks' time.Damian McHugh, Chief marketing officer - Momentum Metropolitan Health
He clarifies that Metropoital receives all vaccine supplies from the national government.
We are getting about half the supply we ordered at the moment because of the constraints.Damian McHugh, Chief marketing officer - Momentum Metropolitan Health
At the Bellville venue, he says they will be able to vaccinate 2000 people a day.
It operates 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday.
CapeTalk listener Colin called in to say he had received his vaccination on Wednesday afternoon a the Bellville site, even though he is only 46 years old and not a health worker.
I got my SMS saying that I should go to the Metropolitan Bellville Centre...I went and found parking quite easily. The guys were really good. The queuing was about 25 minutes and once inside it went really quickly.Colin, CapeTalk caller
Upon receiving the SMS earlier this week, Colin questioned it as he is only in his late 40s and not a health worker.
I did somehow slip through the cracks. I did register through my health care provider, my hospital plan, at the beginning of the year and just left it at that. Then out of the blue on Monday evening, I got an SMS saying I should go down to that centre for my shot.Colin, CapeTalk caller
McHugh admits Colin should not have received the SMS.
There have been some challenges before at the beginning of EVDS, but now if Colin or myself who are under 60 registered it would not allow that, but right at the beginning sages people were registering and some of those SMSs have been sent out. But EVDS has closed that loophole down.Damian McHugh, Chief marketing officer - Momentum Metropolitan Health
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/VACCINE_.html?sti=m1g2qgrazb8vp7botp|&mediapopup=119154224
More from Local
Homophobia claims probed at DF Malan High School after LGBTIQ+ pupils 'silenced'
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Karen Jeynes from the LGBTIQ+ support group Alphabet Mafia about alleged homophobia at Hoërskool DF Malan.Read More
Sea Point cop station boss told pair to F-off after they queried stop and search
Caller Paolo describes to John Maytham how officers frisked them and searched their car thoroughly on Sunday night.Read More
[PHOTO] John Maytham sent us a cool pic showing he got the jab!
John's colleagues at CapeTalk and listeners are delighted he has received his Covid-19 vaccination.Read More
Load shedding increased to Stage 3 for Thursday - and South Africans are fed up
Despite promising a return to Stage 2 last night, Eskom has announced that the country will be placed on Stage 3 load shedding for Thursday.Read More
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA'
'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard).Read More
SA business confidence jumps in Q2 (before Eskom unleashed Stage 4, that is)
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday.Read More
Prasa prepares for court date while central line shack dwellers refuse to move
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about the informal settlements along the central line.Read More
Is the wagyu beef you buy at your local butcher the real deal?
Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Purdon, a certified wagyu breeder about the process of breeding wagyu beef.Read More
Stage 2? Stage 4? Stage 6? Eskom doesn't know what's happening, says analyst
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to energy expert Chris Yelland about Stage 4 and Eskom's maintenance woes.Read More
More from Politics
Sea Point cop station boss told pair to F-off after they queried stop and search
Caller Paolo describes to John Maytham how officers frisked them and searched their car thoroughly on Sunday night.Read More
[WATCH]The moment when loadshedding cuts off Minister Zulu during TV interview
Lester Kiewit chats to CapeTalk digital editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media.Read More
South Africans shouldn't be fooled by Mkhize's special leave 'whitewash' - DA MP
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to DA MP and labour law expert Michael Bagraim about Minister Zweli Mkhize's special leave.Read More
Zero-alcohol driving limit won't require car insurance changes - expert
Refilwe Moloto talks to Wynand van Vuuren, Client experience partner at King Price Insurance.Read More
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwiniRead More
Modise to court: Public Protector removal determined by National Assembly alone
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness reporter Babalo Ndenze about Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's court challenge.Read More
85-year-old former president FW De Klerk's cancer is reportedly worsening
De Kerk is suffering from mesothelioma and eNCA's Ronald Masinda reports from outside his Sea Point residence.Read More
Will he, won't he? Rumours abound that Mkhize's resignation is imminent
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Sethulego Matebesi about Dr Zweli Mkhize's rumoured imminent resignation over Digital Vibes scandal.Read More
'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More