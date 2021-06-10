46-year-old non-health worker says he received SMS and jab at Metropolitan site





Momentum Metropolitan Holdings has opened two mass vaccination centres in Bellville and Sandton and plans to vaccinate 2000 people at each site per day

They will open more sites once the country is less vaccine constrained

CapeTalk caller says he is only in his late 40s and not a health care worker yet received an SMS and his jab on Wednesday

Momentum chief marketing officer explains the loophole in the EVDS has now been closed to prevent this happening

The national vaccination programme was given a boost this past week when Momentum Metropolitan Holdings opened up two mass vaccination centres in Sandton and Bellville on Friday 4 June and then two more on Monday 7 June in Centurion and Durban, becoming the first insurer to open up multiple sites nationally to assist a broader grouping of South Africans.

Africa speaks to Damian McHugh, Chief marketing officer for Momentum Metropolitan Health.

McHugh says Momentum will be opening more centres in Pietermaritzburg, Polokwane and Bloemfontein, but right now the country is still vaccine-constrained, which is the biggest challenge currently.

It is still a little bit low at the new sites. We have vaccinated about 9000 in total. We are probably looking to get about 44,000 by the end of four weeks' time. Damian McHugh, Chief marketing officer - Momentum Metropolitan Health

He clarifies that Metropoital receives all vaccine supplies from the national government.

We are getting about half the supply we ordered at the moment because of the constraints. Damian McHugh, Chief marketing officer - Momentum Metropolitan Health

At the Bellville venue, he says they will be able to vaccinate 2000 people a day.

It operates 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday.

CapeTalk listener Colin called in to say he had received his vaccination on Wednesday afternoon a the Bellville site, even though he is only 46 years old and not a health worker.

I got my SMS saying that I should go to the Metropolitan Bellville Centre...I went and found parking quite easily. The guys were really good. The queuing was about 25 minutes and once inside it went really quickly. Colin, CapeTalk caller

Upon receiving the SMS earlier this week, Colin questioned it as he is only in his late 40s and not a health worker.

I did somehow slip through the cracks. I did register through my health care provider, my hospital plan, at the beginning of the year and just left it at that. Then out of the blue on Monday evening, I got an SMS saying I should go down to that centre for my shot. Colin, CapeTalk caller

McHugh admits Colin should not have received the SMS.