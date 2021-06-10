SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money
-
SABC is profitable for the first time in years
-
Its new board is competent, and intolerant of political meddling, according to Outa.
-
Eskom is also on the right track but has much further to go
South Africa’s state-owned enterprises can learn a thing or three from the SABC board writes Wayne Duvenage (CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse) in Daily Maverick.
The formerly loss-making state-owned broadcaster turned a profit in May for the first time in many years, due in no small part to a board that does not tolerate political interference.
“The SABC of today, although still far from showroom condition, might very well be on its way there, largely because of one fundamental activity — a board that is intolerant of the destructive forces of political meddling,” he writes.
Africa Melane interviewed Duvenage (scroll up to listen).
This new board came in just after the Ramaphosa administration took over. We continued to see political meddling, but they stood their ground…Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
When they started planning retrenchments… the Minister disagreed… Five board members resigned… the four remaining members stood their ground… The new board has gone on doing the job… They put the right people into positions, and redressed the headcount…Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
It’s the start of good things… If you stand your ground… To sustain it, you need moral courage… Cadre deployment, when you take that out of the way… suddenly you have good performance…Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Eskom is a bigger mess, obviously, but they’re also on the right track, it’s just going to take longer because the hole dug for them are so much deeper.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37313663_old-vintage-television-or-tv-in-room.html?vti=muyyiqa9aiqj5hxu2m-1-88
More from Business
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA'
'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard).Read More
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF
Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE.Read More
Loss of smell is a common part of Covid-19, smell might help us fight it too
Dogs, bees and AI may help us find more infections faster than current testingRead More
SA business confidence jumps in Q2 (before Eskom unleashed Stage 4, that is)
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday.Read More
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show.Read More
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwiniRead More
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers
Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.Read More
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago
Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts.Read More
The next step in FX risk management
With the Absa Access Mobile app, businesses can manage their foreign exchange risk on the go, says Aphile Molefe of Absa CIB.Read More
More from Opinion
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF
Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE.Read More
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show.Read More
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago
Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts.Read More
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.Read More
'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.Read More
'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations'
Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa.Read More
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.Read More
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business AcceleratorRead More
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group.Read More