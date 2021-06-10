SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money





SABC is profitable for the first time in years

Its new board is competent, and intolerant of political meddling, according to Outa.

Eskom is also on the right track but has much further to go

© Saksan Maneechay/123rf.com

South Africa’s state-owned enterprises can learn a thing or three from the SABC board writes Wayne Duvenage (CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse) in Daily Maverick.

The formerly loss-making state-owned broadcaster turned a profit in May for the first time in many years, due in no small part to a board that does not tolerate political interference.

“The SABC of today, although still far from showroom condition, might very well be on its way there, largely because of one fundamental activity — a board that is intolerant of the destructive forces of political meddling,” he writes.

Africa Melane interviewed Duvenage (scroll up to listen).

This new board came in just after the Ramaphosa administration took over. We continued to see political meddling, but they stood their ground… Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

When they started planning retrenchments… the Minister disagreed… Five board members resigned… the four remaining members stood their ground… The new board has gone on doing the job… They put the right people into positions, and redressed the headcount… Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

It’s the start of good things… If you stand your ground… To sustain it, you need moral courage… Cadre deployment, when you take that out of the way… suddenly you have good performance… Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse