Load shedding increased to Stage 3 for Thursday - and South Africans are fed up





Loadshedding will be increased to Stage 3 from 8am until 10pm on Thursday

Eskom has been implementing Stage 2 load shedding but scaled it up to Stage 4 on Wednesday

Eskom's plan to revert back to Stage 2 hasn't materialised due to further breakdowns

South Africans have taken to social media to vent their frustrations about the rolling blackouts

Mzansi is fed up with Eskom's erratic load shedding schedule.

The power utility announced that Stage 3 load shedding will be in place on Thursday between 8am and 10pm.

This comes after Eskom bumped up power cuts from Stage 2 to Stage 4 on Wednesday.

Energy analyst Chris Yelland had yesterday warned that Eskom could not guarantee a return to Stage 2 for the remainder of the week.

South Africans have taken to Twitter to vent about the electricity crisis.

Since yesterday afternoon we have gone from stage 2 loadshedding, to stage 4, then sometime after 12 back to stage 2 and now stage 3 will start at 8am.



Since yesterday afternoon we have gone from stage 2 loadshedding, to stage 4, then sometime after 12 back to stage 2 and now stage 3 will start at 8am.

It's so easy to plan our lives around this, well done @Eskom_SA

Good morning everyone except Eskom.

Eskom is treating us like we are borrowing electricity from them

I want to repeat no country can achieve the Economic recovery with this unreliable power supply. The country will not be able to crested much needed jobs. All Sectors are affected. ESKOM this is economic sabotage. @Eskom_SA

The sooner we also understand that the current Eskom CEO was not appointed to fix Eskom but to break it up into 3 companies the better

what eskom stage is it where they kill us

Do you not know that winter comes around every year @Eskom_SA, which will always mean increased activity and pressure on the units? How long has loadshedding been happening and why are you still not keeping up or making adequate preparation and provision?

If you have the funds, invest in a gas stove, solar/gas geyser and solar power.



If you have the funds, invest in a gas stove, solar/gas geyser and solar power.

It seems as if things will get a lot worse at Eskom. Soon, maybe very soon, we might only have a few hours' electricity per day.#Loadshedding

Stage 4 Loadshedding and there is still no reconfiguration of the Board, no great movement on holding the CEO accountable. No word from the Ministers responsible for Eskom and Energy jointly.



We are just vibing. What a terrible place these people are turning our beloved nation. — Lukhona Mnguni (@LukhonaMnguni) June 9, 2021

The Minister responsible for Eskom is Pravin Gordhan. When will he answer to the people of South Africa about the worsening power situation in our nation? Where is he? 🇿🇦

It's time for Pravin Gordhan to do a full media briefing. #BlackOuts #Eskom