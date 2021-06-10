Load shedding increased to Stage 3 for Thursday - and South Africans are fed up
- Loadshedding will be increased to Stage 3 from 8am until 10pm on Thursday
- Eskom has been implementing Stage 2 load shedding but scaled it up to Stage 4 on Wednesday
- Eskom's plan to revert back to Stage 2 hasn't materialised due to further breakdowns
- South Africans have taken to social media to vent their frustrations about the rolling blackouts
Mzansi is fed up with Eskom's erratic load shedding schedule.
The power utility announced that Stage 3 load shedding will be in place on Thursday between 8am and 10pm.
This comes after Eskom bumped up power cuts from Stage 2 to Stage 4 on Wednesday.
Energy analyst Chris Yelland had yesterday warned that Eskom could not guarantee a return to Stage 2 for the remainder of the week.
South Africans have taken to Twitter to vent about the electricity crisis.
Since yesterday afternoon we have gone from stage 2 loadshedding, to stage 4, then sometime after 12 back to stage 2 and now stage 3 will start at 8am.— OH LOOK...Squirrel (@Travesty_Kruger) June 10, 2021
It’s so easy to plan our lives around this, well done @Eskom_SA pic.twitter.com/NwZvFRyN5m
Good morning everyone except Eskom.— Scott's Tot (@SadieJTorquato) June 10, 2021
Eskom is treating us like we are borrowing electricity from them— Leina ke Thato 🏳️🌈 (@bestThatoever) June 9, 2021
I want to repeat no country can achieve the Economic recovery with this unreliable power supply. The country will not be able to crested much needed jobs. All Sectors are affected. ESKOM this is economic sabotage. @Eskom_SA— Sophie Mokoena (@Sophie_Mokoena) June 9, 2021
The sooner we also understand that the current Eskom CEO was not appointed to fix Eskom but to break it up into 3 companies the better— Mbongiseni Mbatha (@Mbatha10) June 9, 2021
what eskom stage is it where they kill us— andy (@andrewmpearce) June 9, 2021
Do you not know that winter comes around every year @Eskom_SA, which will always mean increased activity and pressure on the units? How long has loadshedding been happening and why are you still not keeping up or making adequate preparation and provision?— Malowé (@pmxlxisane) June 9, 2021
If you have the funds, invest in a gas stove, solar/gas geyser and solar power.— Christo 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ChristoThurston) June 9, 2021
It seems as if things will get a lot worse at Eskom. Soon, maybe very soon, we might only have a few hours' electricity per day.#Loadshedding
Stage 4 Loadshedding and there is still no reconfiguration of the Board, no great movement on holding the CEO accountable. No word from the Ministers responsible for Eskom and Energy jointly.— Lukhona Mnguni (@LukhonaMnguni) June 9, 2021
We are just vibing. What a terrible place these people are turning our beloved nation.
The Minister responsible for Eskom is Pravin Gordhan. When will he answer to the people of South Africa about the worsening power situation in our nation? Where is he? 🇿🇦— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) June 9, 2021
It’s time for Pravin Gordhan to do a full media briefing. #BlackOuts #Eskom— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 9, 2021
We playing all the stages of Blackouts this week🤣🤣🤣🤣izolo stage 4 today stage 3 #Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/KCNy9OHDj9— Khanyi Mthethwa (@superkaym) June 10, 2021
