Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist





Covid-free Auckland in New Zealand is the world’s most liveable city, according to The Economist

Caracas in Venezuela is the least liveable city in the world

The Economist uses a limited set of metrics to compile its list (it does not consider, for example, the weather or cost of living)

Auckland, New Zealand. © rudi1976/123rf.com

Auckland in New Zealand is the world’s most liveable city, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit.

This year’s ranking was heavily influenced by the pandemic; the ranking of European and American cities plummeted while cities in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand came out tops.

The Economist uses indicators such as stability, healthcare, infrastructure, education, and culture and environment to rank cities.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on global liveability,” explained The Economist.

“Cities across the world are now much less liveable than they were before the pandemic began.”

10 most liveable cities in the world:

Auckland, New Zealand

Osaka, Japan

Adelaide, Australia

Wellington, New Zealand

Tokyo, Japan

Perth, Australia

Zurich, Switzerland

Geneva, Switzerland

Melbourne, Australia

Brisbane, Australia

10 least liveable cities in the world:

Caracas, Venezuela

Douala, Cameroon

Harare, Zimbabwe

Karachi, Pakistan

Tripoli, Libya

Algiers, Algeria

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

Lagos, Nigeria

Damascus, Syria

Africa Melane interviewed Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:54).

There aren’t very many places that you and I would go to that are in the top 10. Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Coronavirus rules on this, which is a shame, because there’s more to life than the coronavirus, I’m sure there is! Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

This is The Economist’s Intelligence Unit adding up stability, infrastructure, education, access to healthcare… they’re mainly hardcore financial things… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Top of the list is Auckland in New Zealand. In fact, the top 10 cities are all in countries where Covid has less impact… Every city in Europe and America has sunk down the list… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent