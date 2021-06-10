Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener 1500 x 1500 BW Mandy Wiener 1500 x 1500 BW
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Joan Armatrading
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Joan Armatrading new number
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Joining a Ratepayers Association
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nigel Webster
Patrick Melly
Today at 14:50
Music with Locnville
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andrew Chaplin
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Primary school in Stellenbosch becomes first school in South Africa to receive the Energy Performance Certificate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Roger Cupido
Today at 15:40
Face recognition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brandan Reynolds
Today at 15:50
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 16:05
Ramaphosa announcement as part of economic recovery efforts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:20
Gordhan briefing on SAA + are airline's pilots ready to fly
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Joachim Vermooten - Aviation Economist at ...
Today at 16:55
Grey whale makes epic journey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Elwen
Today at 17:45
Book: But he speaks so well
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ivan Johns
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Homophobia claims probed at DF Malan High School after LGBTIQ+ pupils 'silenced' CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Karen Jeynes from the LGBTIQ+ support group Alphabet Mafia about alleged homophobia at Hoërsk... 10 June 2021 11:55 AM
Sea Point cop station boss told pair to F-off after they queried stop and search Caller Paolo describes to John Maytham how officers frisked them and searched their car thoroughly on Sunday night. 10 June 2021 11:44 AM
[PHOTO] John Maytham sent us a cool pic showing he got the jab! John's colleagues at CapeTalk and listeners are delighted he has received his Covid-19 vaccination. 10 June 2021 10:55 AM
View all Local
[WATCH]The moment when loadshedding cuts off Minister Zulu during TV interview Lester Kiewit chats to CapeTalk digital editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media. 10 June 2021 10:44 AM
46-year-old non-health worker says he received SMS and jab at Metropolitan site Africa Melane speaks to Chief marketing officer at Momentum Metropolitan Health and caller Colin about the new vaccination site. 10 June 2021 9:03 AM
South Africans shouldn't be fooled by Mkhize's special leave 'whitewash' - DA MP Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to DA MP and labour law expert Michael Bagraim about Minister Zweli Mkhize's special leav... 9 June 2021 10:54 AM
View all Politics
Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 June 2021 10:11 AM
SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 10 June 2021 8:55 AM
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA' 'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard). 9 June 2021 8:32 PM
View all Business
Is the wagyu beef you buy at your local butcher the real deal? Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Purdon, a certified wagyu breeder about the process of breeding wagyu beef. 9 June 2021 5:24 PM
Why do we vloek? Research reveals using short sharp swear words helps ease pain Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Gerhard Van Huyssteen, Prof of Afrikaans and Dutch Linguistics North West University about cussing.  9 June 2021 1:04 PM
No shame in it. Period Pippa Hudson and Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler explore the emotional, environmental, and financial costs of menstruation. 9 June 2021 11:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19 CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement. 9 June 2021 3:59 PM
DStv rolls out its streaming service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:39 PM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
View all Entertainment
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward" Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year. 9 June 2021 2:28 PM
Woman punches croc to save twin sister Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 9 June 2021 12:50 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Africa
Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 June 2021 10:11 AM
SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 10 June 2021 8:55 AM
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist

10 June 2021 10:11 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Venezuela
New Zealand
Adam Gilchrist
Caracas
Auckland
The Economist
Africa Melane
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
COVID-19
most liveable cities
least liveable cities

Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

  • Covid-free Auckland in New Zealand is the world’s most liveable city, according to The Economist

  • Caracas in Venezuela is the least liveable city in the world

  • The Economist uses a limited set of metrics to compile its list (it does not consider, for example, the weather or cost of living)

Auckland, New Zealand. © rudi1976/123rf.com

Auckland in New Zealand is the world’s most liveable city, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit.

This year’s ranking was heavily influenced by the pandemic; the ranking of European and American cities plummeted while cities in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand came out tops.

The Economist uses indicators such as stability, healthcare, infrastructure, education, and culture and environment to rank cities.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on global liveability,” explained The Economist.

“Cities across the world are now much less liveable than they were before the pandemic began.”

10 most liveable cities in the world:

  • Auckland, New Zealand

  • Osaka, Japan

  • Adelaide, Australia

  • Wellington, New Zealand

  • Tokyo, Japan

  • Perth, Australia

  • Zurich, Switzerland

  • Geneva, Switzerland

  • Melbourne, Australia

  • Brisbane, Australia

10 least liveable cities in the world:

  • Caracas, Venezuela

  • Douala, Cameroon

  • Harare, Zimbabwe

  • Karachi, Pakistan

  • Tripoli, Libya

  • Algiers, Algeria

  • Dhaka, Bangladesh

  • Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

  • Lagos, Nigeria

  • Damascus, Syria

Africa Melane interviewed Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:54).

There aren’t very many places that you and I would go to that are in the top 10.

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Coronavirus rules on this, which is a shame, because there’s more to life than the coronavirus, I’m sure there is!

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

This is The Economist’s Intelligence Unit adding up stability, infrastructure, education, access to healthcare… they’re mainly hardcore financial things…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Top of the list is Auckland in New Zealand. In fact, the top 10 cities are all in countries where Covid has less impact… Every city in Europe and America has sunk down the list…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

We’re not all about to move to Auckland, are we? It’s all the way over there!

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent



10 June 2021 10:11 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Venezuela
New Zealand
Adam Gilchrist
Caracas
Auckland
The Economist
Africa Melane
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
COVID-19
most liveable cities
least liveable cities

More from Business

SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money

10 June 2021 8:55 AM

Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA'

9 June 2021 8:32 PM

'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF

9 June 2021 7:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loss of smell is a common part of Covid-19, smell might help us fight it too

9 June 2021 7:15 PM

Dogs, bees and AI may help us find more infections faster than current testing

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA business confidence jumps in Q2 (before Eskom unleashed Stage 4, that is)

9 June 2021 7:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT

8 June 2021 9:22 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery

8 June 2021 8:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers

8 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago

8 June 2021 7:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The next step in FX risk management

7 June 2021 8:03 PM

With the Absa Access Mobile app, businesses can manage their foreign exchange risk on the go, says Aphile Molefe of Absa CIB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money

10 June 2021 8:55 AM

Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF

9 June 2021 7:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT

8 June 2021 9:22 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago

8 June 2021 7:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff)

7 June 2021 7:17 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated'

7 June 2021 6:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations'

4 June 2021 11:14 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing

3 June 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it?

3 June 2021 7:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it?

3 June 2021 7:16 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA'

9 June 2021 8:32 PM

'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the wagyu beef you buy at your local butcher the real deal?

9 June 2021 5:24 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Purdon, a certified wagyu breeder about the process of breeding wagyu beef.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why do we vloek? Research reveals using short sharp swear words helps ease pain

9 June 2021 1:04 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Gerhard Van Huyssteen, Prof of Afrikaans and Dutch Linguistics North West University about cussing. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No shame in it. Period

9 June 2021 11:55 AM

Pippa Hudson and Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler explore the emotional, environmental, and financial costs of menstruation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pet-friendly holiday accommodation offerings have spiked since Covid

9 June 2021 9:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Sharyn Spicer about new innovations introduced to make your holiday stay pet-friendly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT

8 June 2021 9:22 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers

8 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again

8 June 2021 6:30 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Harry Mitsidis, 'the most travelled man in the world'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DStv rolls out its streaming service

8 June 2021 2:39 PM

You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why companies need to create standard guidelines for working from home

8 June 2021 1:39 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit facilitates a discussion about how working from home can complicate office rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH]The moment when loadshedding cuts off Minister Zulu during TV interview

Politics

SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money

Business Opinion

"Jessica, we are live!" Namibian news snafu has Africa in stitches

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa announces details of SA's economic recovery plan

10 June 2021 12:10 PM

WATCH LIVE: Economic Freedom Fighters briefs the media

10 June 2021 12:09 PM

Pandemic fuelled racism, child abuse: EU rights agency

10 June 2021 11:55 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA