Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist
-
Covid-free Auckland in New Zealand is the world’s most liveable city, according to The Economist
-
Caracas in Venezuela is the least liveable city in the world
-
The Economist uses a limited set of metrics to compile its list (it does not consider, for example, the weather or cost of living)
Auckland in New Zealand is the world’s most liveable city, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit.
This year’s ranking was heavily influenced by the pandemic; the ranking of European and American cities plummeted while cities in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand came out tops.
The Economist uses indicators such as stability, healthcare, infrastructure, education, and culture and environment to rank cities.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on global liveability,” explained The Economist.
“Cities across the world are now much less liveable than they were before the pandemic began.”
10 most liveable cities in the world:
-
Auckland, New Zealand
-
Osaka, Japan
-
Adelaide, Australia
-
Wellington, New Zealand
-
Tokyo, Japan
-
Perth, Australia
-
Zurich, Switzerland
-
Geneva, Switzerland
-
Melbourne, Australia
-
Brisbane, Australia
10 least liveable cities in the world:
-
Caracas, Venezuela
-
Douala, Cameroon
-
Harare, Zimbabwe
-
Karachi, Pakistan
-
Tripoli, Libya
-
Algiers, Algeria
-
Dhaka, Bangladesh
-
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
-
Lagos, Nigeria
-
Damascus, Syria
Africa Melane interviewed Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:54).
There aren’t very many places that you and I would go to that are in the top 10.Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Coronavirus rules on this, which is a shame, because there’s more to life than the coronavirus, I’m sure there is!Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
This is The Economist’s Intelligence Unit adding up stability, infrastructure, education, access to healthcare… they’re mainly hardcore financial things…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Top of the list is Auckland in New Zealand. In fact, the top 10 cities are all in countries where Covid has less impact… Every city in Europe and America has sunk down the list…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
We’re not all about to move to Auckland, are we? It’s all the way over there!Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
