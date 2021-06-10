[WATCH]The moment when loadshedding cuts off Minister Zulu during TV interview
- Social media reacted with mirth as Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu is cut off during her SABC interview by loadshedding
- Lester Kiewit notes that he is glad ministerial villages are no longer except from the blackouts the rest of us experince
In South Africa, continuing loadshedding is both an enormous annoyance - but sometimes turns into a humorous moment.
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu was about to answer a question from the SABC news anchor when her lights went off.
After a pause, she realises what has happened and says 'oh no', before the anchor cuts away to explain to viewers what surely everyone already knew! Loadhsedding!
Nice to know MPs villages in Cape Town are not exempt from the loadhsedding that the rest of us experience.
Well, I am glad that ministerial villages are now also susceptible to loadshedding.Lester Kiewit, Presenter - CapeTalk
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:
I died a small death 😂😂😂😂#loadshedding #thewatchdog #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/xjZeHEZ96j— 🌻Theri🌻 (@Terrific_MMT) June 9, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140707574_a-candle-holder-with-an-unlit-candle-a-dead-electric-bulb-and-the-term-eskom-isolated-on-a-black-bac.html?term=eskom&vti=oep6ekngbcot6jx0bm-1-18
