Homophobia claims probed at DF Malan High School after LGBTIQ+ pupils 'silenced'





Hoërskool DF Malan has been accused of homophobia after banning learners from gathering for Pride Month

An online petition has been started demanding justice for DF Malan High School's LGBTIQ+ students who were allegedly threatened and intimidated

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it's investigating the incident

Hoërskool DF Malan in Belville is facing allegations of homophobia after it apparently banned pupils from the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer (LGBTIQ+) community from gathering at the school.

A group of learners claim they were threatened and intimidated when they came together at breaktime on Monday to celebrate the first week of International Pride Month.

The group says they were subject to hate speech by queerphobic students and staff.

RELATED: Discussions around Hoërskool DF Malan name change 'not easy' says governing body

An online petition has been created on Change.org demanding justice for learners who were victimised at the school.

The petition, which has over 11,000 signatures, has called on the school to issue a public apology to the affected learners.

It's alleged that the LGBTIQ+ learners, many of whom are in matric, were later added to a WhatsApp group using derogatory and offensive language.

The school's principal has been accused of victim-blaming the learners and banning them from any further meetings on the premises.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has told CapeTalk that the allegations are being investigated.

Karen Jeynes, the co-founder of the LGBTIQ+ support group Alphabet Mafia, has described the school's behaviour as very damaging and distressing.

She says LGBTIQ+ youth should be affirmed and supported, not silenced and shamed.

"It's a damaging message and it makes them feel like they should be ashamed or secretive", Jeynes tells CapeTalk.

Jeynes says schools need clear policies against hate speech and LGBTIQ+ discrimination as well as spaces where education and support are encouraged among adults, particularly teachers and parents.

She says discrimination can have harmful consequences, often contributing towards high rates of suicide and depression among LGBTIQ+ youth around the world.

The reality is that worldwide, over 90% of LGBTI+ young people report hearing some kind of discriminatory language and bullying at school... 50% experience bullying at school. Karen Jeynes, Co-founder - Alphabet Mafia

Telling the kids that it's not a topic for school is empowering the bullies. You are choosing a side. In silencing these people, you are choosing a side. Karen Jeynes, Co-founder - Alphabet Mafia

It feels like their being given a choice to either engage with the matter of human rights, their own identity and their right to be themselves and be proud of that and at the same time [deal with] the academic pressures and the social pressures... of getting through the year. Karen Jeynes, Co-founder - Alphabet Mafia