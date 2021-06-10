[PHOTO] John Maytham sent us a cool pic showing he got the jab!
Veteran CapeTalk presenter and host of the Afternoon Drive went off on Thursday to get his jab and his colleagues and loyal listeners are delighted.
He went to the DP Marais Hospital in Retreat and says it was a very smooth procedure.
All good from my side.John Maytham, Presenter - CapeTalk
