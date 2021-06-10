Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
[PHOTO] John Maytham sent us a cool pic showing he got the jab!

10 June 2021 10:55 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
John Maytham

John's colleagues at CapeTalk and listeners are delighted he has received his Covid-19 vaccination.

Veteran CapeTalk presenter and host of the Afternoon Drive went off on Thursday to get his jab and his colleagues and loyal listeners are delighted.

He went to the DP Marais Hospital in Retreat and says it was a very smooth procedure.

All good from my side.

John Maytham, Presenter - CapeTalk













