Sea Point cop station boss told pair to F-off after they queried stop and search
- Paolo and his partner Donald were stopped and frisked without explanation by police on Sunday night
- When the pair went to the Sea Point Police Station to complain the station commander became aggressive and told them to F-off says Paulo
CapeTalk listener Paolo called into the afternoon drive to complain about an incident that happened on Sunday night.
Paolo describes how he and his partner gave friends a lift to their hotel near the Gallows Hill Traffic Department on Somerset Road Green Point at around 10pm.
We wanted to make our way back home, we live in Tamboerskloof, and we were hoping some of those side streets would connect to High Level Road.Paolo, CapeTalk caller
He says after making an attempt he checked his phone and realised they could not.
So we sort of turned around the block and made our way back to the main road and this police ar just appeared from behind out of nowhere with the blue light and they stopped us.Paolo, CapeTalk caller
The male and female officers asked to check licences and everything appeared satisfactory, he says.
Then to our surprise, they asked us to et out of the car because they had to search us. We complied.Paolo, CapeTalk caller
Paolo and his partner asked why they were being searched.
I was a bit taken aback. Is this normal? had we done something wrong? And the female police officer suddenly looked a bit lost and just sat there while the male officer searched the car and frisked us thoroughly.Paolo, CapeTalk caller
The police officer got a bit confrontational and said don't tell us how to do our job.Paolo, CapeTalk caller
But he was not doing his job says John Maytham.
He is not allowed to do that. he either has to have a due cause or he has to have your permission.John Maytham, Presenter - CapeTalk
John suggests permission may have been implicitly given as Paolo was within his rights to have refused and asked why the search was necessary. Unfortunately, Paolo says he was not well versed in the law.
Paolo says his partner Donald kept quiet during this stop and search.
My partner Donald happens to be black, so perhaps I was speaking out of my white privilege and asking why we were being searched. The policeman got agitated and told Donald to 'ask the little boy to shut up' or something like that. it wasn't a pleasant exchange.Paolo, CapeTalk caller
Paolo says he then followed the officers back to their police car and asked for their names. The female officer complied.
I said I would like your colleague's name and at that point, they just drove off....he just zoomed off.Paolo, CapeTalk caller
Paolo then decided he needed to take this further and drove to the Sea Point Police Station to report the incident.
The officer behind the desk told Paolo and Donald that the officers had the right to stop and search them. He asked why the one officer had refused to give his name to him.
Paolo believes the conversation was not aggressive at that point, but then the station commander came over and explained the community had asked for police to stop and search people, to which Paolo replied the officers should have explained this.
At this point, his tone changed and he asked me where are you from? I said I am not sure why that is relevant but I am from Italy and I have been living here for 12 years - and then he really got worked up and said you come here and start telling us what the laws of our country are like.Paolo, CapeTalk caller
He walked around the desk to our side and said 'get out of my police station' and he literally just grabbed me and sort of pushed me out. It was not a violent thing but he grabbed me and escorted me out.Paolo, CapeTalk caller
As he closed the door he told us to F-offPaolo, CapeTalk caller
It is just appalling....even if one knows the law it is difficult in that situation as the police have all the power, weapons, and aggression. It is very difficult to stand up for your rights.John Maytham, Presenter - CapeTalk
Are they going to take it further, asks John?
Paolo says they have contacted the Independent Police Investigating Department (IPID) and the Ombudsman.
They said we first have to open a case for anything to happen - so I guess we have to go to another police station.Paolo, CapeTalk caller
