Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - What is co-living and will it work in Cape Town?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Murray Clark
Alet van Zyl
Alet van Zyl
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Joining a Ratepayers Association
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nigel Webster
Patrick Melly
Nigel Webster
Today at 14:50
Music with Locnville
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andrew Chaplin
Today at 15:10
Primary school in Stellenbosch becomes first school in South Africa to receive the Energy Performance Certificate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Roger Cupido
Today at 15:20
Primary school in Stellenbosch becomes first school in South Africa to receive the Energy Performance Certificate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Professor at UCT Graduate School of Business
Today at 15:40
Face recognition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brandan Reynolds
Today at 15:50
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 16:05
Ramaphosa announcement as part of economic recovery efforts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:20
Gordhan briefing on SAA + are airline's pilots ready to fly
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Joachim Vermooten - Aviation Economist at ...
Today at 16:55
Grey whale makes epic journey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Elwen
Today at 17:20
Sakeliga wants court in North West to ring fence municipal rates
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel du Plessis, legal analyst at Sakeliga business group
Today at 17:45
Book: But he speaks so well
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ivan Johns
Latest Local
Western Cape officially enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health. 10 June 2021 12:45 PM
Homophobia claims probed at DF Malan High School after LGBTIQ+ pupils 'silenced' CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Karen Jeynes from the LGBTIQ+ support group Alphabet Mafia about alleged homophobia at Hoërsk... 10 June 2021 11:55 AM
'Sea Point cop station boss told us to F-off after we queried stop and search' Caller Paolo describes to John Maytham how officers frisked them and searched their car thoroughly on Sunday night. 10 June 2021 11:44 AM
View all Local
[WATCH]The moment when loadshedding cuts off Minister Zulu during TV interview Lester Kiewit chats to CapeTalk digital editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media. 10 June 2021 10:44 AM
46-year-old non-health worker says he received SMS and jab at Metropolitan site Africa Melane speaks to Chief marketing officer at Momentum Metropolitan Health and caller Colin about the new vaccination site. 10 June 2021 9:03 AM
South Africans shouldn't be fooled by Mkhize's special leave 'whitewash' - DA MP Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to DA MP and labour law expert Michael Bagraim about Minister Zweli Mkhize's special leav... 9 June 2021 10:54 AM
View all Politics
Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 June 2021 10:11 AM
SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 10 June 2021 8:55 AM
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA' 'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard). 9 June 2021 8:32 PM
View all Business
Is the wagyu beef you buy at your local butcher the real deal? Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Purdon, a certified wagyu breeder about the process of breeding wagyu beef. 9 June 2021 5:24 PM
Why do we vloek? Research reveals using short sharp swear words helps ease pain Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Gerhard Van Huyssteen, Prof of Afrikaans and Dutch Linguistics North West University about cussing.  9 June 2021 1:04 PM
No shame in it. Period Pippa Hudson and Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler explore the emotional, environmental, and financial costs of menstruation. 9 June 2021 11:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19 CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement. 9 June 2021 3:59 PM
DStv rolls out its streaming service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:39 PM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
View all Entertainment
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward" Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year. 9 June 2021 2:28 PM
Woman punches croc to save twin sister Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 9 June 2021 12:50 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Africa
Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 June 2021 10:11 AM
SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 10 June 2021 8:55 AM
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
View all Opinion
Western Cape officially enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections

10 June 2021 12:45 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Alan Winde
Mandy Wiener
midday report
covid-19 in western cape
Third wave

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health.

  • The Western Cape is officially in its third wave of Covid-19 infections

  • South Africa registered 8881 confirmed new cases on Wednesday, up from fewer than 1000 two months ago

  • Private hospitals are filling up faster than those in the public sector

  • The province vaccinated about 16 000 people on Wednesday

The Western Cape has officially entered a third wave of Covid-19 infections. (Image by Schäferle from Pixabay.)

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

It is official – the Western Cape is in the grips of its third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Confirmed cases increased by 34% week-on-week, according to Premier Alan Winde.

Winde says all indicators (the reproduction rate, active cases, etc.) show that the province is entering a third wave.

The Western Cape joins the Northern Cape, Free State, Northwest, and Gauteng as having entered another wave of infections.

There were more than 8000 new confirmed cases nationally in the past 24 hours.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Western Cape Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete (scroll up to listen).

In the Western Cape, we’re seeing a steady increase in cases… an increase in hospitalisations, and an increase in the positivity rate… We’re starting to see an increase in deaths…

Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape

We’ve learned much from the first and second waves… The capacity is relatively good across public and private hospitals. The rate of increase of admissions is faster at private hospitals at the moment…

Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape

We did more than 16 000 vaccinations yesterday… We can do 20 000, but the restriction of doses is limiting our capacity…

Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape

We’re not detecting the Delta-variant [formerly called the Indian variant] …

Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape



