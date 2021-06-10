Western Cape officially enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections
-
The Western Cape is officially in its third wave of Covid-19 infections
-
South Africa registered 8881 confirmed new cases on Wednesday, up from fewer than 1000 two months ago
-
Private hospitals are filling up faster than those in the public sector
-
The province vaccinated about 16 000 people on Wednesday
It is official – the Western Cape is in the grips of its third wave of Covid-19 infections.
Confirmed cases increased by 34% week-on-week, according to Premier Alan Winde.
Winde says all indicators (the reproduction rate, active cases, etc.) show that the province is entering a third wave.
The Western Cape joins the Northern Cape, Free State, Northwest, and Gauteng as having entered another wave of infections.
There were more than 8000 new confirmed cases nationally in the past 24 hours.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Western Cape Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete (scroll up to listen).
In the Western Cape, we’re seeing a steady increase in cases… an increase in hospitalisations, and an increase in the positivity rate… We’re starting to see an increase in deaths…Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape
We’ve learned much from the first and second waves… The capacity is relatively good across public and private hospitals. The rate of increase of admissions is faster at private hospitals at the moment…Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape
We did more than 16 000 vaccinations yesterday… We can do 20 000, but the restriction of doses is limiting our capacity…Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape
We’re not detecting the Delta-variant [formerly called the Indian variant] …Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape
