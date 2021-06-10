Streaming issues? Report here
Sakeliga wants court in North West to ring fence municipal rates
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Grey whale makes epic journey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Western Cape officially enters third wave to Covid19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Zuma papers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Book: But he speaks so well
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Citizen scientists help save endangered Knysna seahorses in Swartvlei estuary

10 June 2021 2:20 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SANParks
Knysna seahorse
seahorse
Rio Button
Swartvlei Estuary
Knysna Estuary

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation writer Rio Button about the endangered Knysna seahorses.
  • The Knysna seahorse is the only seahorse that isn't found in the sea
  • Volunteers stepped in to help rescue stranded Knysna seahorses when the Swartvlei estuary mouth was opened in late-May
  • Conservationist Rio Button explains that SANParks arranges citizen scientist volunteers when the estuary is artificially breached once a year

Volunteers in the Southern Cape area recently completed a rescue mission to find stranded Knysna seahorses and return them to the water.

Endangered Knysna seahorses are the only seahorses that don’t actually live in the sea.

They are found only within a 70km stretch of the Southern Cape coast in the Knysna, Swartvlei and Keurbooms estuaries.

Conservation writer Rio Button has penned an article on the Daily Maverick about how the endangered Knysna seahorse needs SA’s help to survive.

Last month, the Swartvlei estuary mouth was artificially opened to the sea to prevent flooding of low-lying properties nearby.

After opening the estuary, citizen scientists searched through the seagrass to find seahorses that were left stranded in the shallow waters.

Button was one of the dedicated citizen scientists who helped in the mission through the Seahorse Citizen Science Programme coordinated by SANParks Scientific Services marine biologist Clement Arendse.

SANParks' Clement Arendse does a fantastic job, he's got about 200 citizen scientists on his database who he calls on to help him after these breaching events to come and collect stranded seahorses and rescue as many as possible and return them to the water.

Rio Button, Ocean Watch Correspondent - Roving Reporters

You pick around in seagrass looking for them and they are really well camouflaged... They are such incredible little creatures.

Rio Button, Ocean Watch Correspondent - Roving Reporters

When the mouth is artificially breached they are left stranded but as SANParks explains it would be more detrimental to seahorse populations to leave the estuary to breach naturally because then it would only breach a metre higher which would leave more seahorses stranded.

Rio Button, Ocean Watch Correspondent - Roving Reporters

There's low-lying property adjacent to Swartvlei and if the estuary bursts its banks it causes flooding and damage so SANParks has to intervene to prevent this flood damage.

Rio Button, Ocean Watch Correspondent - Roving Reporters



