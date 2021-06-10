Citizen scientists help save endangered Knysna seahorses in Swartvlei estuary
- The Knysna seahorse is the only seahorse that isn't found in the sea
- Volunteers stepped in to help rescue stranded Knysna seahorses when the Swartvlei estuary mouth was opened in late-May
- Conservationist Rio Button explains that SANParks arranges citizen scientist volunteers when the estuary is artificially breached once a year
Citizen scientists rallied behind a mission to save endangered Knysna seahorses in the Swartvlei estuary. I wrote about it and the complexities @SANParks faces managing this compromised system. #seahorses #conservationoptimism #citizenscience https://t.co/fDqW1p0VZu pic.twitter.com/TXx4aCQe4R— Rio Button (@biologistbutton) June 9, 2021
Volunteers in the Southern Cape area recently completed a rescue mission to find stranded Knysna seahorses and return them to the water.
Endangered Knysna seahorses are the only seahorses that don’t actually live in the sea.
They are found only within a 70km stretch of the Southern Cape coast in the Knysna, Swartvlei and Keurbooms estuaries.
Conservation writer Rio Button has penned an article on the Daily Maverick about how the endangered Knysna seahorse needs SA’s help to survive.
Last month, the Swartvlei estuary mouth was artificially opened to the sea to prevent flooding of low-lying properties nearby.
After opening the estuary, citizen scientists searched through the seagrass to find seahorses that were left stranded in the shallow waters.
Button was one of the dedicated citizen scientists who helped in the mission through the Seahorse Citizen Science Programme coordinated by SANParks Scientific Services marine biologist Clement Arendse.
SANParks' Clement Arendse does a fantastic job, he's got about 200 citizen scientists on his database who he calls on to help him after these breaching events to come and collect stranded seahorses and rescue as many as possible and return them to the water.Rio Button, Ocean Watch Correspondent - Roving Reporters
You pick around in seagrass looking for them and they are really well camouflaged... They are such incredible little creatures.Rio Button, Ocean Watch Correspondent - Roving Reporters
When the mouth is artificially breached they are left stranded but as SANParks explains it would be more detrimental to seahorse populations to leave the estuary to breach naturally because then it would only breach a metre higher which would leave more seahorses stranded.Rio Button, Ocean Watch Correspondent - Roving Reporters
There's low-lying property adjacent to Swartvlei and if the estuary bursts its banks it causes flooding and damage so SANParks has to intervene to prevent this flood damage.Rio Button, Ocean Watch Correspondent - Roving Reporters
Source : https://twitter.com/biologistbutton/status/1402522002582290435
More from Local
City of CT’s drip system plan 'punishing the most vulnerable' - UCT researcher
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to UCT researcher Dr. Suraya Scheba about the City of Cape Town's new approach to domestic water metering.Read More
'Hospitals are filling up again, some are being overwhelmed'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela of Research and Innovation at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal.Read More
Western Cape officially enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health.Read More
Homophobia claims probed at DF Malan High School after LGBTIQ+ pupils 'silenced'
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Karen Jeynes from the LGBTIQ+ support group Alphabet Mafia about alleged homophobia at Hoërskool DF Malan.Read More
'Sea Point cop station boss told us to F-off after we queried stop and search'
Caller Paolo describes to John Maytham how officers frisked them and searched their car thoroughly on Sunday night.Read More
[PHOTO] John Maytham sent us a cool pic showing he got the jab!
John's colleagues at CapeTalk and listeners are delighted he has received his Covid-19 vaccination.Read More
Load shedding increased to Stage 3 for Thursday - and South Africans are fed up
Despite promising a return to Stage 2 last night, Eskom has announced that the country will be placed on Stage 3 load shedding for Thursday.Read More
46-year-old non-health worker says he received SMS and jab at Metropolitan site
Africa Melane speaks to Chief marketing officer at Momentum Metropolitan Health and caller Colin about the new vaccination site.Read More
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA'
'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard).Read More