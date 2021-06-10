Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk





This Sunday you get to spend #AnHourWith South African actor and movie star Morné Visser and his favourite 80s and 90s tracks.

You may have seen him as Mr. Flynn on Netflix's The Kissing Booth and The Kissing Booth 2.

Best known for his role as rugby player Jaco in the e.tv sitcom SOS, appearing in 126 episodes, he has been on many other TV series such as Isidingo, Interrogation Room, Madam and Eve, Fishy Feshuns, Eaten Alive, Charlie Jade, The Adventures of Sinbad, Scandal! and Orion.

With 20 years in the acting biz and a number of awards behind his name, Morné has been in many TV movies such as King Solomon's Mines and The Poseidon Adventure and feature films like Racing Stripes and Skin.

He can be seen in the soon-to-be-released The Forgiven by twice Academy Award-nominated director, Roland Joffe.