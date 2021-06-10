Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:20
Sakeliga wants court in North West to ring fence municipal rates
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel du Plessis, legal analyst at Sakeliga business group
Today at 16:55
Grey whale makes epic journey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Elwen
Today at 17:05
Western Cape officially enters third wave to Covid19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde
Today at 17:20
Zuma papers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Today at 17:45
Book: But he speaks so well
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ivan Johns
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk

10 June 2021 1:37 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SA actor
#AnHourWith
Morné Visser

Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves

This Sunday you get to spend #AnHourWith South African actor and movie star Morné Visser and his favourite 80s and 90s tracks.

You may have seen him as Mr. Flynn on Netflix's The Kissing Booth and The Kissing Booth 2.

Best known for his role as rugby player Jaco in the e.tv sitcom SOS, appearing in 126 episodes, he has been on many other TV series such as Isidingo, Interrogation Room, Madam and Eve, Fishy Feshuns, Eaten Alive, Charlie Jade, The Adventures of Sinbad, Scandal! and Orion.

With 20 years in the acting biz and a number of awards behind his name, Morné has been in many TV movies such as King Solomon's Mines and The Poseidon Adventure and feature films like Racing Stripes and Skin.

He can be seen in the soon-to-be-released The Forgiven by twice Academy Award-nominated director, Roland Joffe.




10 June 2021 1:37 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SA actor
#AnHourWith
Morné Visser

