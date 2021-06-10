[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000?





Opel has a brand-new Corsa, with a Peugeot engine, transmission, and chassis

It is right up there with the best in this competitive motoring segment, according to motoring journalist Ciro de Siena

The top-spec 1.2T Elegance retails for R387 000

Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena got behind the wheel of the all-new Opel Corsa. © rclassenlayouts/123rf.com

Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena took the brand-new Opel Corsa for a spin to see how it compares to its main rivals, the Volkswagen Polo, Ford Fiesta, Hyundai i20, and the Kia Rio.

It is Corsa’s sixth generation, and the fifth one to come to South Africa where the second-generation model sold like hotcakes from the early 1990s to 2009 when it was finally discontinued.

The top-spec 1.2T Elegance – only available in automatic – has all the features you would expect in a high-end compact hatchback, says De Siena.

The new Corsa has a Peugeot engine and transmission, and it is built on a Peugeot chassis.

It is, says De Siena, no different from Peugeot’s new 3008.

The super safe 1.2T Elegance comes standard with electronic stability control, six airbags, ABS, and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD).

It has a “driver-drowsiness alert function”, accident-mitigating braking at low speeds, lane-keep assist, and a front passenger detection system.

There are also ISOfix anchorage points in the rear for child seats.

The 1.2T Elegance costs R387 000 which includes a three-year/120 000-kilometre warranty and a three-year/45 000-kilometre service plan.

Calling it ‘German’ is a stretch… You are, in fact, buying a Peugeot 3008… It resulted in the most powerful car in the segment… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

It’s quite a lot larger… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

This is probably in my top-2 in this segment… It is the most expensive option… But they throw in quite a few nice things that you might miss in the other cars… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist