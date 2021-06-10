Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination
The digital world can be really intimidating for those not familiar with it, like many of South Africa's elderly people.
As a result, corporate South Africa is stepping in to help over 60s register for their Covid-19 vaccinations.
This includes South African Breweries' roll-out of a huge vaccination campaign and the many retailers helping pensioners to register at stores.
RELATED: Clicks and Mediclinic come on board to vaccinate over-60s in the Western Cape
Bruce Whitfield finds out about the latest initiatives from Martin Kingston, leader of the Economic Intervention Work Group at Business for South Africa (B4SA).
I think it's fantastic! Earlier FNB came out with their announcement that they were going to help customers at 600 branches... and later we had the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa saying the same thing, with many of its members coming to the party.Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa
Both to vaccinate and to register - we want to drive that through the entire business community and use their networks...Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa
We all recognise the enormous pressure people are under to drive the registration numbers up and many are confused about what to do.Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa
If you don't register, you don't get vaccinated!Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa
Kingston says around 2.3 million over-60s have registered so far out of 5.5 million in the country.
We need to accelerate that as quickly as possible, particularly in the face of the third wave and the onset of winter.Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
Source : https://www.westerncape.gov.za/news/recap-day-1-phase-2-vaccination-first-person-be-vaccinated-wc
More from Business
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it'
Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.Read More
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results.Read More
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000?
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist
Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money
Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).Read More
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA'
'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard).Read More
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF
Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE.Read More
Loss of smell is a common part of Covid-19, smell might help us fight it too
Dogs, bees and AI may help us find more infections faster than current testingRead More
More from Local
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it'
Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.Read More
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement.Read More
CTICC to become mass vaccination site offering more jabs and 'much longer hours'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the latest in the provincial vaccine rollout.Read More
[WATCH] John Maytham describes getting Pfizer shot at vaccine site in Retreat
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday morning. He opens up about the process.Read More
Singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading talks inspo behind new album 'Consequences'
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to the multi-talented musician Joan Armatrading about her new forthcoming album, Consequences.Read More
City of CT’s drip system plan 'punishing the most vulnerable' - UCT researcher
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to UCT researcher Dr. Suraya Scheba about the City of Cape Town's new approach to domestic water metering.Read More
'Hospitals are filling up again, some are being overwhelmed'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela of Research and Innovation at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal.Read More
Citizen scientists help save endangered Knysna seahorses in Swartvlei estuary
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation writer Rio Button about the endangered Knysna seahorses.Read More
Western Cape officially enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health.Read More