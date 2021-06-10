Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement. 10 June 2021 7:09 PM
CTICC to become mass vaccination site offering more jabs and 'much longer hours' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the latest in the provincial vaccine rollout. 10 June 2021 6:40 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham describes getting Pfizer shot at vaccine site in Retreat Afternoon Drive host John Maytham received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday morning. He opens up about the process... 10 June 2021 5:29 PM
View all Local
'Sea Point cop station boss told us to F-off after we queried stop and search' Caller Paolo describes to John Maytham how officers frisked them and searched their car thoroughly on Sunday night. 10 June 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH]The moment when loadshedding cuts off Minister Zulu during TV interview Lester Kiewit chats to CapeTalk digital editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media. 10 June 2021 10:44 AM
46-year-old non-health worker says he received SMS and jab at Metropolitan site Africa Melane speaks to Chief marketing officer at Momentum Metropolitan Health and caller Colin about the new vaccination site. 10 June 2021 9:03 AM
View all Politics
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 10 June 2021 2:16 PM
Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 June 2021 10:11 AM
SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 10 June 2021 8:55 AM
View all Business
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 10 June 2021 1:37 PM
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA' 'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard). 9 June 2021 8:32 PM
Is the wagyu beef you buy at your local butcher the real deal? Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Purdon, a certified wagyu breeder about the process of breeding wagyu beef. 9 June 2021 5:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 10 June 2021 1:37 PM
Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19 CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement. 9 June 2021 3:59 PM
DStv rolls out its streaming service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:39 PM
View all Entertainment
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward" Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year. 9 June 2021 2:28 PM
Woman punches croc to save twin sister Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 9 June 2021 12:50 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 10 June 2021 2:16 PM
Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 June 2021 10:11 AM
SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 10 June 2021 8:55 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation

10 June 2021 7:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Economy
Nersa
Load shedding
The Money Show
Roger Baxter
Bruce Whitfield
Electricity generation
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Nazmeera Moola
IPPs
Andre de Ruyter
National Energy Regulator
independent power
economic recovery
Niveshen Govender

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an easing of the red tape holding back independent power producers, during a surprise address on Thursday.

He said government is to amend the Electricity Regulation Act to raise the exemption threshold from 1 megawatt to 100 megawatts.

This means generation projects up to 100 MW will be exempt from applying for a license from national energy regulator Nersa.

A grid connection permit will still be required.

"This will ensure that we are able to bring online as much new capacity as possible without compromising the integrity and stability of our energy system" the president said.

Municipalities will have the discretion to approve grid connection applications in their networks.

Ramaphosa emphasized that Eskom will continue to play a central role as a generator of energy.

RELATED: Load shedding increased to Stage 3 for Thursday - and South Africans are fed up

On The Money Show, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says the "very good news" is welcomed by the power utility.

It is very good news to assist us in bridging the generation capacity gap that is well-known and is contributing to load shedding

André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

We think this is a really positive development for the electricity supply industry in South Africa.

André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

Does it undermine Eskom's long-term sustainability though?

No, says, de Ruyter.

And the first priority is the national interest.

Clearly, you can't grow an economy without electricity, so if Eskom can't supply we need to get that electricity from somewhere else.

André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

What the president announced today is exactly what the doctor ordered to get that process [of attracting private investment to new generation capacity] going, so all in all I don't see it as a threat. I see it as a natural evolution of the opening up and the liberalisation of the electricity supply industry.

André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

How soon would South Africa see some relief in terms of electricity supply? asks Whitfield.

De Ruyter draws a comparison with what happened in Vietnam, a country that did something similar a few years ago.

Within 18 months they were able to add 17,200 megawatts of new capacity. So, I think this a very significant move that could rapidly alleviate our generation shortages.

André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

From our side, we will be ready to accommodate the new capacity when it becomes available.

André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

Whitfield also gets comment from other industry players:

This is an important move... As business we have been pushing for much bigger structural reforms in the economy and this is one of them.

Roger Baxter, CEO - Minerals Council South Africa

On the mining side, we've got 1.6 gigs of potential renewable energy we can add to the grid within the next 36 months...

Roger Baxter, CEO - Minerals Council South Africa

You'll get the mining sector, which is experiencing a big boom in prices, to start investing which then gets them thinking about expansion, which will be the first time in 15 years that's happened!

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

Government says the regulations will be gazetted within the next 60 days.

Listen to the interview with de Ruyter and (from 4:44) other energy players below:




10 June 2021 7:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Economy
Nersa
Load shedding
The Money Show
Roger Baxter
Bruce Whitfield
Electricity generation
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Nazmeera Moola
IPPs
Andre de Ruyter
National Energy Regulator
independent power
economic recovery
Niveshen Govender

More from Business

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000?

10 June 2021 2:16 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist

10 June 2021 10:11 AM

Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money

10 June 2021 8:55 AM

Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA'

9 June 2021 8:32 PM

'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF

9 June 2021 7:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loss of smell is a common part of Covid-19, smell might help us fight it too

9 June 2021 7:15 PM

Dogs, bees and AI may help us find more infections faster than current testing

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA business confidence jumps in Q2 (before Eskom unleashed Stage 4, that is)

9 June 2021 7:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT

8 June 2021 9:22 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery

8 June 2021 8:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers

8 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

CTICC to become mass vaccination site offering more jabs and 'much longer hours'

10 June 2021 6:40 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the latest in the provincial vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] John Maytham describes getting Pfizer shot at vaccine site in Retreat

10 June 2021 5:29 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday morning. He opens up about the process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading talks inspo behind new album 'Consequences'

10 June 2021 4:44 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to the multi-talented musician Joan Armatrading about her new forthcoming album, Consequences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of CT’s drip system plan 'punishing the most vulnerable' - UCT researcher

10 June 2021 3:44 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to UCT researcher Dr. Suraya Scheba about the City of Cape Town's new approach to domestic water metering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Hospitals are filling up again, some are being overwhelmed'

10 June 2021 3:10 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela of Research and Innovation at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Citizen scientists help save endangered Knysna seahorses in Swartvlei estuary

10 June 2021 2:20 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation writer Rio Button about the endangered Knysna seahorses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape officially enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections

10 June 2021 12:45 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Homophobia claims probed at DF Malan High School after LGBTIQ+ pupils 'silenced'

10 June 2021 11:55 AM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Karen Jeynes from the LGBTIQ+ support group Alphabet Mafia about alleged homophobia at Hoërskool DF Malan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Sea Point cop station boss told us to F-off after we queried stop and search'

10 June 2021 11:44 AM

Caller Paolo describes to John Maytham how officers frisked them and searched their car thoroughly on Sunday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Load shedding increased to Stage 3 for Thursday - and South Africans are fed up

10 June 2021 10:10 AM

Despite promising a return to Stage 2 last night, Eskom has announced that the country will be placed on Stage 3 load shedding for Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'Sea Point cop station boss told us to F-off after we queried stop and search'

10 June 2021 11:44 AM

Caller Paolo describes to John Maytham how officers frisked them and searched their car thoroughly on Sunday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH]The moment when loadshedding cuts off Minister Zulu during TV interview

10 June 2021 10:44 AM

Lester Kiewit chats to CapeTalk digital editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

46-year-old non-health worker says he received SMS and jab at Metropolitan site

10 June 2021 9:03 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Chief marketing officer at Momentum Metropolitan Health and caller Colin about the new vaccination site.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africans shouldn't be fooled by Mkhize's special leave 'whitewash' - DA MP

9 June 2021 10:54 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to DA MP and labour law expert Michael Bagraim about Minister Zweli Mkhize's special leave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zero-alcohol driving limit won't require car insurance changes - expert

9 June 2021 8:55 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Wynand van Vuuren, Client experience partner at King Price Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery

8 June 2021 8:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Modise to court: Public Protector removal determined by National Assembly alone

8 June 2021 2:32 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness reporter Babalo Ndenze about Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's court challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

85-year-old former president FW De Klerk's cancer is reportedly worsening

8 June 2021 10:53 AM

De Kerk is suffering from mesothelioma and eNCA's Ronald Masinda reports from outside his Sea Point residence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will he, won't he? Rumours abound that Mkhize's resignation is imminent

8 June 2021 8:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Sethulego Matebesi about Dr Zweli Mkhize's rumoured imminent resignation over Digital Vibes scandal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot'

7 June 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation

Business Local Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

"Jessica, we are live!" Namibian news snafu has Africa in stitches

EWN Highlights

Operators struggling to maintain network stability amid rolling power cuts

10 June 2021 7:18 PM

Africa likely to miss September vaccination target: WHO

10 June 2021 6:17 PM

Suspect arrested following hostage situation in Durban CBD

10 June 2021 6:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA