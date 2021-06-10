'Hospitals are filling up again, some are being overwhelmed'
-
South Africa is now in its third wave of Covid-19 infections
-
Hospitals are being overwhelmed in some provinces
-
Vaccinators are racing against time to inoculate people most at risk
Covid-19 is surging in South Africa once again.
The country recorded more than 8000 new infections and 127 deaths in the past day.
The Western Cape on Thursday joined the Northern Cape, Free State, Northwest, and Gauteng as having officially entered a third wave of infections.
Private hospitals in the Western Cape are filling up faster than those in the public sector, according to provincial Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal (scroll up to listen).
She asked him if we should be concerned, and whether South Africa is underestimating the third wave.
We expect the numbers to accelerate…Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal
The reality is hospitals are being overwhelmed. It started with the Free State… Gauteng is getting into a space where hospitals are going to be overwhelmed…Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal
We worry about admissions to hospitals… Vaccines protect people from that… If we had by this point covered over-60s and health workers, we would say we’ve done enough...Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal
