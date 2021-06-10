Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:20
Sakeliga wants court in North West to ring fence municipal rates
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel du Plessis, legal analyst at Sakeliga business group
Today at 16:55
Grey whale makes epic journey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Elwen
Today at 17:05
Western Cape officially enters third wave to Covid19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde
Today at 17:20
Zuma papers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Today at 17:45
Book: But he speaks so well
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ivan Johns
'Hospitals are filling up again, some are being overwhelmed'

10 June 2021 3:10 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mandy Wiener
covid-19 in south africa
University of Kwa-Zulu Natal
midday report
covid-19 in western cape
Covid-19 vaccination
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Third wave
Covid-19 in Gauteng
Mosa Moshabela

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela of Research and Innovation at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal.

  • South Africa is now in its third wave of Covid-19 infections

  • Hospitals are being overwhelmed in some provinces

  • Vaccinators are racing against time to inoculate people most at risk

An exhausted healthcare worker. © instaphotos/123rf

RELATED: Western Cape officially enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections

Covid-19 is surging in South Africa once again.

The country recorded more than 8000 new infections and 127 deaths in the past day.

The Western Cape on Thursday joined the Northern Cape, Free State, Northwest, and Gauteng as having officially entered a third wave of infections.

Private hospitals in the Western Cape are filling up faster than those in the public sector, according to provincial Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete.

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal (scroll up to listen).

She asked him if we should be concerned, and whether South Africa is underestimating the third wave.

We expect the numbers to accelerate…

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

The reality is hospitals are being overwhelmed. It started with the Free State… Gauteng is getting into a space where hospitals are going to be overwhelmed…

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

We worry about admissions to hospitals… Vaccines protect people from that… If we had by this point covered over-60s and health workers, we would say we’ve done enough...

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal



