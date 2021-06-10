Singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading talks inspo behind new album 'Consequences'
- Singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading has a new album "Consequences" dropping on Friday 18 June
- The British folk-rock singer says she single-handedly put her album together during the pandemic
- Joan Armatrading is regarded as having paved the way for female singer-songwriters around the world
Celebrated singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading has a new album which will be released on Friday 18 June 2021.
"Consequences" is her 22nd studio album to date.
The UK artist says she's grateful that the Covid-19 pandemic has not negatively impacted her ability to produce new music.
Armatrading will be performing an online concert to launch her album to the world next month. It will take place on 31 July 2021 live from the Asyum Chapel in London.
It will be her only live concert of 2021.
In the audio above, Armatrading chats to CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson about the inspiration behind her new album and her perspective on the Covid-19 pandemic.
I feel incredibly lucky that the pandemic has not had an effect on how I write.Joan Armatrading, Singer-songwriter
I work on my own, I write everything, arrange everything, produce everything, engineer everything... and I play everything - so I'm literally the only person in the room.Joan Armatrading, Singer-songwriter
People don't realise that when they hear [the music], it's just me.Joan Armatrading, Singer-songwriter
The pandemic is the consequence of some action that we don't know enough about...but the consequence of that has been huge.Joan Armatrading, Singer-songwriter
I'm always talking about consequences... every action has a reaction... so you need to think about the consequences of what you do.Joan Armatrading, Singer-songwriter
The album has love songs about different aspects of love and how people relate to each other.Joan Armatrading, Singer-songwriter
The singer-songwriter has shared a single from the record, “Already There,” which you can listen to below.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xmvvoeu8PqU
