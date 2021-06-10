CTICC to become mass vaccination site offering more jabs and 'much longer hours'
- The CTICC will be turned into a mass vaccination site in the next few weeks
- The CTICC was previously used as the Western Cape’s first major field hospital, dubbed ‘Hospital of Hope’
Western Cape Premier Alana Winde says the provincial government and the City of Cape Town have reached a joint agreement to turn the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) into a mass vaccination site.
Winde says the site should be transformed within the next 3 to 4 weeks.
During the first wave of Covid-19 infections last year, the CTICC was converted into the Western Cape’s first major field hospital, named ‘Hospital of Hope’.
RELATED: Western Cape officially enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections
Now that the Western Cape has officially entered the third wave, health teams want to ramp up vaccinations.
The site, however, can only work at full capacity once vaccine supplies allow it, says Winde.
The premier warns that the delay of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine could be a major hurdle for the rollout.
RELATED: Delay in J&J vaccines could become major drawback, says Premier Winde
He says the CTICC mass vaccination site could deliver "up to 4,000 to 5,000 [vaccines] a day and much longer hours" in preparation for vaccinating the next age band of people aged 50 to 59.
Winde says the CTICC will be the first of at least three major vaccination centres in Cape Town, ensuring greater access to residents across the city.
We announced today that we finished the negotiations for one of the three mega-sites... the first public one which is the CTICC and we're busy with a second public one as well.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
That's really positioning ourselves for the next round of 50 to 60-year-olds... we've got to have much more capability.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
I'd love to have some more vaccines right now. That's probably our biggest hurdle.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Everything else is running according to plan... We are opening up more sites... but we still don't have the FDA approval for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
There was a lot of opposition to us wanting to procure our own vaccines... It's now becoming more evident that if I'd managed to get it right it would've actually made it a lot smoother... and we still haven't given up, our team is still going.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Source : https://twitter.com/ewnreporter/status/1265187482490097666/photo/1
More from Local
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement.Read More
[WATCH] John Maytham describes getting Pfizer shot at vaccine site in Retreat
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday morning. He opens up about the process.Read More
Singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading talks inspo behind new album 'Consequences'
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to the multi-talented musician Joan Armatrading about her new forthcoming album, Consequences.Read More
City of CT’s drip system plan 'punishing the most vulnerable' - UCT researcher
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to UCT researcher Dr. Suraya Scheba about the City of Cape Town's new approach to domestic water metering.Read More
'Hospitals are filling up again, some are being overwhelmed'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela of Research and Innovation at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal.Read More
Citizen scientists help save endangered Knysna seahorses in Swartvlei estuary
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation writer Rio Button about the endangered Knysna seahorses.Read More
Western Cape officially enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health.Read More
Homophobia claims probed at DF Malan High School after LGBTIQ+ pupils 'silenced'
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Karen Jeynes from the LGBTIQ+ support group Alphabet Mafia about alleged homophobia at Hoërskool DF Malan.Read More
'Sea Point cop station boss told us to F-off after we queried stop and search'
Caller Paolo describes to John Maytham how officers frisked them and searched their car thoroughly on Sunday night.Read More