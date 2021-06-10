Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
arrow_forward
Local

CTICC to become mass vaccination site offering more jabs and 'much longer hours'

10 June 2021 6:40 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cticc
Premier Alan Winde
Western Cape vaccine rollout
CTICC mass vaccination site
Phase 2 rollout

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the latest in the provincial vaccine rollout.
  • The CTICC will be turned into a mass vaccination site in the next few weeks
  • The CTICC was previously used as the Western Cape’s first major field hospital, dubbed ‘Hospital of Hope’

Western Cape Premier Alana Winde says the provincial government and the City of Cape Town have reached a joint agreement to turn the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) into a mass vaccination site.

Winde says the site should be transformed within the next 3 to 4 weeks.

During the first wave of Covid-19 infections last year, the CTICC was converted into the Western Cape’s first major field hospital, named ‘Hospital of Hope’.

RELATED: Western Cape officially enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections

Now that the Western Cape has officially entered the third wave, health teams want to ramp up vaccinations.

The site, however, can only work at full capacity once vaccine supplies allow it, says Winde.

The premier warns that the delay of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine could be a major hurdle for the rollout.

RELATED: Delay in J&J vaccines could become major drawback, says Premier Winde

He says the CTICC mass vaccination site could deliver "up to 4,000 to 5,000 [vaccines] a day and much longer hours" in preparation for vaccinating the next age band of people aged 50 to 59.

Winde says the CTICC will be the first of at least three major vaccination centres in Cape Town, ensuring greater access to residents across the city.

We announced today that we finished the negotiations for one of the three mega-sites... the first public one which is the CTICC and we're busy with a second public one as well.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

That's really positioning ourselves for the next round of 50 to 60-year-olds... we've got to have much more capability.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

I'd love to have some more vaccines right now. That's probably our biggest hurdle.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Everything else is running according to plan... We are opening up more sites... but we still don't have the FDA approval for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

There was a lot of opposition to us wanting to procure our own vaccines... It's now becoming more evident that if I'd managed to get it right it would've actually made it a lot smoother... and we still haven't given up, our team is still going.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier



