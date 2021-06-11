The end of an era as the Kardashians take a final bow... for now





Kometh the hour, kometh the Kardashian.

After some 20 seasons and 14 years, Keeping up with the Kardashians has just had its final bow in the United States.

What started as a goofball family reality show today represents a multi-billion dollar empire.

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Kris have bared their lives for the world, setting the bar for oversharing in the digital age.

This is such a bittersweet moment for all of us. You guys have been the biggest supporters to us for over 14 years and we love you all so much!!! #KUWTK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 11, 2021

For all their success and cultural cachet, Kardashian Klan is also society’s punching bag. To many they represent what is wrong with the world today, from perpetuating impossible beauty standards to cooperating with the Trumpian regime.

To others, they are merely putting up a mirror to the society we created. And to fans, they are fun, open and great examples of family loyalty and feminine power in business.

While this may be the end of an era, the next is already well underway. The core of the family have signed a $100 million deal with Disney to provide ‘global content’ for its Hulu and Star brands. Neither are available in South Africa as yet.

The Kardashian name will continue to spark controversy, criticism and adoration for the foreseeable future. Dismiss them at your own peril.