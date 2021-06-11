Education MEC 'deeply concerned' by DF Malan High School homophobia allegations





An investigation of DF Malan High School homophobia allegations is currently underway

Hoërskool DF Malan has been accused of homophobia after apparently banning learners from gathering for Pride Month

It's alleged that LGBTIQ+ learners were threatened and intimidated earlier this week

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says discrimination has no place in our schools

DF Malan High School in Bellville, Western Cape. Picture: wikipedia.org

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says she's deeply concerned by the allegations of discrimination against LGBTQI+ learners at DF Malan High School.

"Such behaviour has absolutely no place in our schools", the MEC says in a statement.

This comes after allegations of homophobia surfaced at Hoërskool DF Malan in Belville, where staff reportedly banned pupils from the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer (LGBTIQ+) community from gathering at the school.

A group of learners claim they were threatened and intimidated when they came together at breaktime on Monday to celebrate the first week of International Pride Month.

The group says they were subject to hate speech by queerphobic students and staff.

Schäfer says the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) was alerted to the allegations on Wednesday.

The MEC says the department's district officials are investigating the matter.

An investigation by the district is currently underway to establish the full facts of the matter, and we await the outcome thereof. Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC

We will work with the school to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future. Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC

The WCED is committed to ensuring that our schools are inclusive spaces, where values of equality and non-discrimination are upheld. We expect our schools to take active steps to promote such an environment. Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC