WC Covid-19 cases double and hospital admissions reach 1,000 as third wave hits
- The Western Cape government says it has prepared itself for the third wave
- The province has officially entered a third wave of Covid-19 infections
- Premier Alan Winde says several indicators point to a period of acceleration in our curve
Premier Alan Winde confirmed that the Western Cape is entering a third Covid-19 wave during his weekly digital press conference on Thursday.
Winde says in the last week alone, the number of active Covid-19 cases increased by 1,699 active cases, or by 38%.
He says the province now has 6,108 active cases, more than double the number of active cases recorded this time last month.
The premier says the province's ‘R’ or reproductive number has remained above 1, meaning the number of infections continues to increase.
He adds that the number of admissions in hospitals has also grown, breaching the 1,000 admissions mark on Wednesday.
Health teams are seeing an average of 430 new diagnoses per day. Admissions to hospitals in the province are also increasing with 52 new admissions per day.
Furthermore, the proportion of positive Covid-19 results has increased to an average of 11.3%.
All of these indicators point to a period of acceleration in our curve, which will sadly result in more hospitalisations and deaths in the Western Cape.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
While it's believed that this third wave will be less severe than the second wave, provincial officials have warned that nothing is certiain.
Western Cape residents have been urged to protect themselves and their loved ones against Covid-19.
Our current projections are that this third wave will be less severe than the second wave, but we cannot be sure at this stage. That is why it requires every single person to play their part and “flatten the curve” by making sure that you don’t get infected by Covid-19 or spread Covid-19 during this time.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Source : Kaylynn Palm/EWN
