VACCINE WRAP | WC enters third wave but still no J&J jabs for mass vax sites





The Western Cape has officially entered a third wave with active Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations increasing.

The province has vaccinated a total of 154,505 people with their first Pfizer dose as of Thursday 10 June, nationally that number is 1,139,243.

Premier Alan Winde announced that the CTICC will become a mass vaccination site, however, he says the Western Cape will need more vaccines.

Meanwhile, there's still no update from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about the release of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine.

HERE'S A RECAP OF THE MOST-READ VACCINE STORIES THIS WEEK:

CTICC to become vaccination mega site

Johnson & Johnson jabs for teachers not guaranteed as SA awaits FDA announcement

Private sector plays its part

'I got vaccinated, even though I'm not eligible', says caller

IN OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS:

Sharp rise in Western Cape active cases & hospital admissions

Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete confirms Western Cape's third wave

Renaming of Covid-19 variants welcomed

Debate over Mkhize's special leave

CapeTalk's very own John Maytham gets vaccinated

