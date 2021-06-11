'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going'
-
Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to announce an equity partner for SAA on Friday
-
Aviation expert Guy Leitch says equity partners may be a combination of global airlines and Harith, the owner of Lanseria Airport
-
It will take between R40 billion and R50 billion to keep SAA going, according to Leitch
Unconfirmed reports have it that Minister of Public Enterprise Pravin Gordhan will announce a strategic equity partner for South African Airways (SAA) on Friday.
The rejigged airline - in business rescue since 2019 – has been given R10.5 billion to cover the process.
It emerged from business rescue in April 2021.
SAA will share R2.7 billion (of the R10.5 billion) with its subsidiaries Mango (R819 million), SAA Technical (R1.6 billion), and Air Chefs (R21 million).
Gordhan’s expected announcement will give longsuffering taxpayers an indication of progress in the rebuilding of the airline’s reputation and loss of public trust.
SAA will likely keep its name and the government is expected to retain some of its shares.
Pippa Hudson interviewed aviation expert Guy Leitch (scroll up to listen).
There’s a very plausible rumour… that the strategic equity partner will be a combination of global airlines… and Harith as the money bags… They own Lanseria Airport…Guy Leitch, aviation expert
Would you spend R10 000 on a ticket if there was a possibility that the airline could suddenly fold? … They’re going to have an enormous problem getting people back… They might have to discount tickets… They’ll be burning through taxpayers’ cash quickly.Guy Leitch, aviation expert
A lot of people are saying it is illegal [sharing of business rescue money with SAA subsidiaries] …Guy Leitch, aviation expert
On Tuesday, we’ll hopefully hear from the labour court in terms of the [pilots’] strike…Guy Leitch, aviation expert
... We’re going to see a bill of R40 billion to R50 billion to keep this flag-waving exercise going…Guy Leitch, aviation expert
Source : https://www.flickr.com/photos/air_traveller/13635434545/
More from Business
'Energy reform plans will ease burden on Eskom, but devil will be in the detail'
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Stellenbosch University Professor Mark Swilling about Ramphosa's major energy reform announcement.Read More
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination
The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston.Read More
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it'
Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.Read More
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results.Read More
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000?
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist
Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money
Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).Read More
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA'
'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard).Read More
More from Opinion
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it'
Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000?
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist
Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money
Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).Read More
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF
Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE.Read More
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show.Read More
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago
Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts.Read More
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.Read More
'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.Read More