'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going'

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 16:05
Gordhan briefing on SAA + are airline's pilots ready to fly
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Joachim Vermooten - Aviation Economist at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Play: The Unlikely Secret Agent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul du Toit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC Covid-19 cases double and hospital admissions reach 1,000 as third wave hits Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province continues to increase. 11 June 2021 9:09 AM
Education MEC 'deeply concerned' by DF Malan High School homophobia allegations Education MEC Debbie Schäfer issued a statement confirming that district officials are investigating the DF Malan High School alle... 11 June 2021 7:38 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 11 June 2021 7:12 AM
View all Local
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement. 10 June 2021 7:09 PM
'Sea Point cop station boss told us to F-off after we queried stop and search' Caller Paolo describes to John Maytham how officers frisked them and searched their car thoroughly on Sunday night. 10 June 2021 11:44 AM
View all Politics
'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going' Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch. 11 June 2021 9:54 AM
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston. 10 June 2021 9:32 PM
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results. 10 June 2021 8:10 PM
View all Business
Contrary to Cybercrimes Act, tech law experts argue piracy doesn't equal theft CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband about some legal views on piracy in South Africa. 11 June 2021 8:27 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 10 June 2021 2:16 PM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 10 June 2021 1:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19 CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement. 9 June 2021 3:59 PM
DStv rolls out its streaming service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:39 PM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
View all Entertainment
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward" Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year. 9 June 2021 2:28 PM
Woman punches croc to save twin sister Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 9 June 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
View all Africa
'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going' Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch. 11 June 2021 9:54 AM
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 10 June 2021 2:16 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going'

11 June 2021 9:54 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
South African Airways
Pravin Gordhan
SAA
Guy Leitch
Business rescue
SOEs
Pippa Hudson
state-owned enterprises
aviation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
SAA business rescue

Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch.

  • Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to announce an equity partner for SAA on Friday

  • Aviation expert Guy Leitch says equity partners may be a combination of global airlines and Harith, the owner of Lanseria Airport

  • It will take between R40 billion and R50 billion to keep SAA going, according to Leitch

Image credit: Christopher Griner (https://www.flickr.com/photos/air_traveller/)

Unconfirmed reports have it that Minister of Public Enterprise Pravin Gordhan will announce a strategic equity partner for South African Airways (SAA) on Friday.

The rejigged airline - in business rescue since 2019 – has been given R10.5 billion to cover the process.

It emerged from business rescue in April 2021.

SAA will share R2.7 billion (of the R10.5 billion) with its subsidiaries Mango (R819 million), SAA Technical (R1.6 billion), and Air Chefs (R21 million).

Gordhan’s expected announcement will give longsuffering taxpayers an indication of progress in the rebuilding of the airline’s reputation and loss of public trust.

SAA will likely keep its name and the government is expected to retain some of its shares.

Pippa Hudson interviewed aviation expert Guy Leitch (scroll up to listen).

There’s a very plausible rumour… that the strategic equity partner will be a combination of global airlines… and Harith as the money bags… They own Lanseria Airport…

Guy Leitch, aviation expert

Would you spend R10 000 on a ticket if there was a possibility that the airline could suddenly fold? … They’re going to have an enormous problem getting people back… They might have to discount tickets… They’ll be burning through taxpayers’ cash quickly.

Guy Leitch, aviation expert

A lot of people are saying it is illegal [sharing of business rescue money with SAA subsidiaries] …

Guy Leitch, aviation expert

On Tuesday, we’ll hopefully hear from the labour court in terms of the [pilots’] strike…

Guy Leitch, aviation expert

... We’re going to see a bill of R40 billion to R50 billion to keep this flag-waving exercise going…

Guy Leitch, aviation expert



11 June 2021 9:54 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
South African Airways
Pravin Gordhan
SAA
Guy Leitch
Business rescue
SOEs
Pippa Hudson
state-owned enterprises
aviation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
SAA business rescue

More from Business

'Energy reform plans will ease burden on Eskom, but devil will be in the detail'

11 June 2021 11:33 AM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Stellenbosch University Professor Mark Swilling about Ramphosa's major energy reform announcement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination

10 June 2021 9:32 PM

The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it'

10 June 2021 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients

10 June 2021 8:10 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation

10 June 2021 7:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000?

10 June 2021 2:16 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist

10 June 2021 10:11 AM

Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money

10 June 2021 8:55 AM

Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA'

9 June 2021 8:32 PM

'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF

9 June 2021 7:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it'

10 June 2021 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000?

10 June 2021 2:16 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist

10 June 2021 10:11 AM

Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money

10 June 2021 8:55 AM

Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF

9 June 2021 7:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT

8 June 2021 9:22 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago

8 June 2021 7:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff)

7 June 2021 7:17 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated'

7 June 2021 6:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations'

4 June 2021 11:14 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WC Covid-19 cases double and hospital admissions reach 1,000 as third wave hits

Local

Education MEC 'deeply concerned' by DF Malan High School homophobia allegations

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Cops in Nathaniel Julies murder case back in court for pre-trial proceedings

11 June 2021 10:55 AM

Stormers' Rainbow Cup match cancelled after Lions return positive COVID-19 tests

11 June 2021 10:13 AM

Ramaphosa: Local govt polls going ahead as planned for now

11 June 2021 9:56 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA