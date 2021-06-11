Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation'
-
A famine in Ethiopia’s northernmost province is affecting 350 000 people with millions at risk
-
Violence between the government and the Tigray People’s Liberation has displaced two million people
-
The UN is providing R181 million to avert an even larger famine
It makes my stomach sink because I’m old enough to remember the 1980s and the spectre of famine in Ethiopia…Pippa Hudson, presenter - CapeTalk
Famine in Ethiopia is affecting 350 000 people with millions at risk, according to the United Nations (UN).
The famine is in the country’s northmost province, Tigray Region.
Most of the province’s 5.5 million people rely on food aid to survive.
Violence between government troops and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front has taken thousands of civilian lives and forced two million people to flee into the mountains.
Ethiopia suffered one of the worst famines in modern times between 1983 and 1985, in which 1.2 million died.
Pippa Hudson interviewed Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:20).
More than 350 000 people are starting to die of starvation. There’s been looting and theft following the uprising there on 4 November, which was very, very brutally put down by the Ethiopian government…Jean-Jacques Cornish, correspondent - Africa
The United Nations humanitarian boss says it’s a famine… The UN is providing R181 million to avert famine…Jean-Jacques Cornish, correspondent - Africa
I was there at the time [1980s famine]; it was a frightful, frightful thing to see.Jean-Jacques Cornish, correspondent - Africa
