Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith presenter Morne Visser
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Morne Visser - at freelance actor
Today at 17:05
Historic ruling on Ingonyama Trust's violation of communal land rights
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Aninka Claassens
Today at 17:20
Extraditing the Guptas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adv. Anton Katz
Today at 17:45
MUSIC GUEST: Steve Louw
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steve Louw - at Pop/ rock singer
No Items to show
Latest Local
VACCINE WRAP | WC enters third wave but still no J&J jabs for mass vax sites CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 11 June 2021 3:59 PM
Mild, near-windless weather expected in Cape Town this weekend Capetonians can expect mild weather over the weekend, according to the South African Weather Service. 11 June 2021 3:02 PM
Gift of the Givers drills for water – without payment – at Helen Joseph Hospital Mandy Wiener interviews Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman. 11 June 2021 2:26 PM
View all Local
No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence. 11 June 2021 4:16 PM
Ramaphosa expected to push for vaccine equity at G7 Summit Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to international relations expert Elizabeth Sidiropoulos about President Ramaphosa's attenda... 11 June 2021 1:55 PM
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 11 June 2021 12:31 PM
View all Politics
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
'Energy reform plans will ease burden on Eskom, but devil will be in the detail' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Stellenbosch University Professor Mark Swilling about Ramphosa's major energy reform announcem... 11 June 2021 11:33 AM
'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going' Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch. 11 June 2021 9:54 AM
View all Business
This week's word on CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa is 'amawele' meaning twins! Pippa Hudson chats to Qingqile Mdlulwa to learn a new isiXhosa word 'amawele' with all the hoopla around the Tembisa decuplets. 11 June 2021 3:11 PM
Contrary to Cybercrimes Act, tech law experts argue piracy doesn't equal theft CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband about some legal views on piracy in South Africa. 11 June 2021 8:27 AM
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results. 10 June 2021 8:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence. 11 June 2021 4:16 PM
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 10 June 2021 1:37 PM
View all Entertainment
UAE seals the deal on agreement with SA paving the way for Gupta extradition Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith about the extradition of the Gupta family. 11 June 2021 2:45 PM
Ramaphosa expected to push for vaccine equity at G7 Summit Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to international relations expert Elizabeth Sidiropoulos about President Ramaphosa's attenda... 11 June 2021 1:55 PM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
View all World
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
View all Africa
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 11 June 2021 12:31 PM
'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going' Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch. 11 June 2021 9:54 AM
View all Opinion
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts

11 June 2021 12:31 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
South African Airways
Pravin Gordhan
SAA
Global Aviation
Guy Leitch
Eyewitness News
SA flyer Magazine
EWN
Harith General Partners
Babalo Ndenze
Takatso Consortium
Harith

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

  • SAA will be owned by the Takatso Consortium (51%) and the government (49%)

  • The new airline will have a strong transformation mandate

  • A listing on the JSE may be on the cards in future

© brians101/123rf.com

RELATED: 'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going'

A rebirthed South African Airways (SAA) will be owned by the government and strategic equity partner Takatso Consortium (“aspire” in Sesotho).

Takatso Consortium will own 51% against the government’s 49% holding.

The consortium consists of Lanseria Airport owner Harith General Partners and Global Aviation.

SAA went into business rescue in 2019 and emerged in April 2021.

“Once again, so we understand this clearly, this airline is not dependent on the fiscus,” assured Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Friday during the announcement.

Gordhan said the intention is to eventually list the airline on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine (scroll up to listen).

R3 billion in initial capital will be pumped in by the strategic partner…

Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News

They will be promoting black pilots mostly, and women…

Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News

On balance, it’s a welcome relief… There is now light at the end of the tunnel, and it's probably not a train…

Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

Who will fund Harith? … Will the airline be commercially successful? … I’m expecting to see a further bailout…

Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

SAA, five or six years ago, was just about to get into bed with Emirates. It would’ve been a lifesaver… The deal was scuppered by Dudu Myeni on purely political grounds…

Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

This is probably the best result that could’ve been obtained… The airline will continue to be burdened by an almost uniquely South African problem, the strong development mandate…

Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine



