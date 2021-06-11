Ramaphosa expected to push for vaccine equity at G7 Summit
- President Cyril Ramaphosa is travelling to the UK on Friday to attend the G7 Summit
- South Africa has been invited as a guest country alongside South Korea, Australia and India
- Ramaphosa is expected to use this week’s summit to push for the suspension of vaccine patents and to urge rich countries to stop vaccine hoarding
President @CyrilRamaphosa has today, 11 June 2021, departed South Africa for the United Kingdom where he is scheduled to attend the #G7 Leader's Summit at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. https://t.co/b1XWWRi5qZ #G7Summit #G7Cornwall pic.twitter.com/AJod1KA5hW— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 11, 2021
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on his way to the United Kingdom to attend the G7 Leaders Summit held in Cornwall.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson invited South Africa as a guest country alongside South Korea, Australia, and India.
Ramaphosa is expected to use the summit to push for the equitable distribution of vaccines as South Africa enters a third Covid-19 wave.
South Africa and India have been lobbying for a vaccine patent waiver to help developing countries accelerate their vaccination programmes.
Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, the CEO of the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), says Ramaphosa will also be bearing good news for investors at the G7 Summit.
Ramaphosa is also expected to boast about his recent announcement boosting independent power producers (IPPs) in SA and the government's sale of a 51% stake in SAA to private entities.
Sidiropoulos says these developments will be a positive sign for credit rating agencies and may help boost investor confidence.
Among other things, the leaders of the G7 Summit will be discussing efforts to end the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and global trade regulations.
There's been a lot discussions around vaccines. That is front and centre. It's about vaccine equity and providing vaccine doses to the developing world, releasing some of their reserves.Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, CEO - South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA)
The other dimension is climate change and green finance. That's also a highly contested topic.Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, CEO - South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA)
It's great that the President is going hot on the heels of the announcement that was made yesterday.Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, CEO - South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA)
The UK presidency of the G7 this year has invited four countries. They are democracies and there is definitely a geopolitical dimension to that from the British side... It's countries that are certainly important partners of the UK and the rest of the G7 who are leaders in their own right.Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, CEO - South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA)
Particularly in the last four years with Trump in the White House, the ability of the G7 to act more cohesively was seriously challenged.Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, CEO - South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA)
Source : https://twitter.com/PresidencyZA/status/1326467550566371328/photo/1
