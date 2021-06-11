No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner
- Many South Africans have shifted from broadcast content to streaming on their TV sets and other devices
- You currently do not need a SABC TV licence to stream unless the TV set as a built-in tuner
- There are several monitors and smart displays that do not require a TV licence but still offer the big-screen viewing experience
Over the last few years, many households in the country have shifted from watching broadcasted content to primarily using online video streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Showmax.
If you only use these services to watch content, your display actually does not require a built-in TV tuner to receive the analogue or digital signals used to transmit free-to-air channels such as SABC 1, SABC 2, S3, and E-TV.
Does that mean you don't need a TV licence to watch streaming content?
Where this leaves us with the SABC trying everything it can to expand the definition of when a TV licence is required so that you will not only need a TV licence for a device that is capable of receiving a specifically terrestrial broadcast signal.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
As far as I know, you don't even need a TV licence for a DStv decoder that receives a broadcast signal but one that happens to come from space.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
Currently, you need a SABC TV licence for any TV or radio with a tuner built-in.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
Most TVs sold in the country still come with built-in tuners - which would require you having a TV licence - but there are several monitors and smart displays available in South Africa that don’t require a TV licence, but still offer the big-screen viewing experience of a TV.
There are very large monitors usually built for gaming that can be used for streaming.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_47857647_closeup-portrait-young-man-in-yellow-t-shirt-sitting-on-black-leather-couch-watching-tv-holding-remo.html
More from Lifestyle
This week's word on CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa is 'amawele' meaning twins!
Pippa Hudson chats to Qingqile Mdlulwa to learn a new isiXhosa word 'amawele' with all the hoopla around the Tembisa decuplets.Read More
Mild, near-windless weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
Capetonians can expect mild weather over the weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.Read More
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
Contrary to Cybercrimes Act, tech law experts argue piracy doesn't equal theft
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband about some legal views on piracy in South Africa.Read More
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000?
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk
Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s favesRead More
Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist
Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA'
'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard).Read More
More from Entertainment
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it'
Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.Read More
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk
Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s favesRead More
Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement.Read More
DStv rolls out its streaming service
You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV appRead More
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble
What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag.Read More
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats
Larry the Cat chief mouser at No 10 Downing Street shared a fellow fluffy TikTokker's Caturday beats with food bowl accompaniment.Read More
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful Xhosa rendition of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow'
The choir filmed this moving version of the hit song in gorgeous Cape Town.Read More
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King suggests her fun picks for this weekend.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 4 June 2021
Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.Read More
More from Politics
Ramaphosa expected to push for vaccine equity at G7 Summit
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to international relations expert Elizabeth Sidiropoulos about President Ramaphosa's attendance at the G7 Summit.Read More
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.Read More
'Energy reform plans will ease burden on Eskom, but devil will be in the detail'
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Stellenbosch University Professor Mark Swilling about Ramphosa's major energy reform announcement.Read More
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it'
Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.Read More
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement.Read More
'Sea Point cop station boss told us to F-off after we queried stop and search'
Caller Paolo describes to John Maytham how officers frisked them and searched their car thoroughly on Sunday night.Read More
[WATCH]The moment when loadshedding cuts off Minister Zulu during TV interview
Lester Kiewit chats to CapeTalk digital editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media.Read More
46-year-old non-health worker says he received SMS and jab at Metropolitan site
Africa Melane speaks to Chief marketing officer at Momentum Metropolitan Health and caller Colin about the new vaccination site.Read More
South Africans shouldn't be fooled by Mkhize's special leave 'whitewash' - DA MP
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to DA MP and labour law expert Michael Bagraim about Minister Zweli Mkhize's special leave.Read More