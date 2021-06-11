This week's word on CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa is 'amawele' meaning twins!
Today’s isiXhosa word is AMAWELE, twins says Qingqile - very apt considering the entire country, and the world, is obsessed with the birth of decuplets in Tembisa this week - and whether the story is even true.
The singular is 'iwele' meaning one of twins, he explains.
Can you remember the first time you saw twins Pippa? I must have been around 3 or 4 years old. I was freaked out and fascinated at the same time. I don’t know how many double-takes I did, or the number of times I rubbed my eyes. Then I thought, wow, how cool, two of the same person. And later when I met a pair of unidentical twins who always dressed the same, I figured the word twins also meant people who were dressed the same.Qingqile Mdlulwa, Correspondent - Everyday Xhosa
The reason for the word is the other big story this week, no, not loadshedding, there’s no Xhosa word for that yet, he jokes.
And if it did exist I’d probably not be allowed to say it on air.Qingqile Mdlulwa, Correspondent - Everyday Xhosa
So what has made this word topical this week?
I’m talking about amawele alishumi, the ten twins, (AMAWELE ALISHUMI, because isiXHOSA makes no distinction between twins, triplets, quadruplets, or decuplets in this case. Who were born to a Gauteng woman on Monday night according to one newspaper. Allegedly.Qingqile Mdlulwa, Correspondent - Everyday Xhosa
I say allegedly because nobody has seen these babies apart from a handful of people. Not the provincial government, not the Dept Of Health, not any registered doctor or hospital, not the Guinness Book of Records, not the FBI, not even the CIA. Maybe we should start a new Xhosa game called WHERE’S AMAWELE! The story’s even made it onto CNN, BBC, The New York Post, The Indian Express etc,Qingqile Mdlulwa, Correspondent - Everyday Xhosa
More from Lifestyle
No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner
Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence.Read More
Mild, near-windless weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
Capetonians can expect mild weather over the weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.Read More
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
Contrary to Cybercrimes Act, tech law experts argue piracy doesn't equal theft
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband about some legal views on piracy in South Africa.Read More
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000?
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk
Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s favesRead More
Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist
Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA'
'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard).Read More